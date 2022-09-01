2022 MotoGP San Marino GP: Session times, how to watch and more

The San Marino GP at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli marks MotoGP's second visit to Italy following May's Italian GP at Mugello.

It marks the first Misano race since 2017 without home hero Valentino Rossi, who hails from nearby Tavullia, but the event is still expected to generate a big buzz in the surrounding area.

Fabio Quartararo's damage-limiting second at the previous Austrian GP means he comes to Misano - scene of his world title victory last year - 32 points clear of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

Francesco Bagnaia on the Ducati scored a third-straight win on 2022 last time out at the Red Bull Ring, and is now just 44 points off the championship lead coming to an event he won last season.

MotoGP's Misano return will happen without 2020 world champion Joan Mir - a podium finisher at the track in 2020 - after he suffered an ankle fracture at the Austrian GP.

He will be replaced by Suzuki endurance racer Kazuki Watanabe, with the 31-year-old Japanese rider making his MotoGP debut this weekend having previously contested five grands prix in the 250cc/Moto2 class in 2009 and 2010.

Mir's MotoGP future with Honda was secured earlier this week, while Enea Bastianini was announced at the factory Ducati team and RNF Aprilia's all-new 2023 line-up was firmed up.

What is the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix?

The San Marino Grand Prix is the 14th round of the 2022 MotoGP season and takes place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, which has been a permanent resident on the calendar since 2007.

What time is the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix?

The San Marino will be run over three days from Friday 2 September to Sunday 4 September.

While it is called the San Marino GP, the race takes place in Italy on the Adriatic Coast in Rimini. In recent years a second event at Misano was named the Emilia Romagna GP during the height of the COVID pandemic seasons.

FP1 and FP2 will take place on Friday at 8:55am BST and 1:10pm BST, and will each run for 45 minutes.

FP3 will take place on Saturday at 8:55am BST, and will also run for 45 minutes. FP4 will take place at 12:30pm BST and run for half an hour.

Qualifying takes place at 1:10pm BST, with the 15-minute Q1 session up first. The 15-minute Q2 session will take place directly after at 1:35pm BST.

Warm-up for the MotoGP class will take place at 8:40am BST on Sunday morning.

The 2022 San Marino Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at 1pm BST and run for 20 laps.

The Moto3 race will take place on Sunday at 10:00am, while the Moto2 race will take place directly after at 11:20am BST.

How can I watch the MotoGP San Marino GP?

In the UK, BT Sport has exclusive rights to broadcast the entire 2022 MotoGP World Championship live on its channels.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday - FP1, FP2 - 8am BST to 3pm BST (BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414)

Saturday - FP3, FP4, qualifying - 8am BST to 4pm BST (BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414)

Sunday - Warm-up, races - 8am BST to 3pm (BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414)

Will there be highlights of the 2022 MotoGP San Marino GP?

ITV4 in the UK will air highlights of the MotoGP on Monday on ITV4 at 8pm. BT Sport will have regular race replays of the San Marino GP. Check your TV guide for the next showing.

Who has won the most MotoGP San Marino Grands Prix?

Marc Marquez 3 - 2019, 2017, 2015

Jorge Lorenzo 3 - 2011, 2012, 2013

Valentino Rossi 3 - 2008, 2009, 2014