Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin is on pole for the opening round of the 2022 MotoGP season at the Qatar Grand Prix.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

Almost four months after the last MotoGP race, the new season gets underway in Qatar on Sunday with the first of a record 21 rounds.

Having scored pole in last year's Doha GP in Qatar, Pramac's Martin stormed to his fifth career MotoGP pole on Saturday evening at Losail - though believes he needs to find a bit more pace before he can think about fighting for the win.

He will line up ahead of fellow satellite Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, who secured the first front-row start of his career aboard his Gresini-run 2021-spec Desmosedici.

Completing the front row is six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who believes he can fight for the podium on Sunday but not the win on the radically revised 2022 Honda.

The big shock of qualifying came in the form of reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, who could only manage 11th on his factory Yamaha having been forced to come through the Q1 session.

He admitted he was on the limit of his bike but was "not super angry" at his result because he feels he gave his all.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Akhil Puthiyedath

When is the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 6th March 2022
Start time: 3:00pm GMT, 6:00pm local time

How can I watch the Qatar MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Qatar MotoGP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the 2022 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 2:30pm GMT, directly after the Moto2 race.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Channel number: Sky – 414
Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
Start time: 2:30pm GMT

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service, which is available to stream in the UK.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing MotoGP

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing MotoGP

Photo by: MotoGP

How can I watch the Qatar MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show highlights of each MotoGP round in 2022, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4
Channel number: Freeview – 25
Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
Channel number: Freesat – 117
Start time: Monday 7th March - 9:50pm GMT

What's the weather forecast for the race in Qatar?

Dry and warm weather is expected for Sunday's Qatar GP, with conditions a pleasant 22 degrees Celsius.

shares
comments

Related video

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win
Previous article

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win
Load comments

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win
MotoGP MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for race win

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "can fight" in MotoGP Qatar GP but "not for winning"

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals have highlighted the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Plus

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.