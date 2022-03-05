Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIM announces ban on Russian, Belarusian licence holders Next / Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying despite average Qatar session
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Quartararo "not super angry" after "tough" Qatar MotoGP qualifying

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo says he’s “not super angry” at qualifying a disappointing 11th for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix on his factory Yamaha as he “couldn’t do better”.

Quartararo "not super angry" after "tough" Qatar MotoGP qualifying
Lewis Duncan
By:

Quartararo had to go through Q1 for the fourth time in his MotoGP career on Saturday after getting knocked out of the top 10 at the end of FP3.

The Yamaha rider managed to progress into Q2, but could only qualify 11th and over six tenths off the pace of polesitter Jorge Martin on the Pramac Ducati.

The 2022 Yamaha’s top speed deficit has been a talking point of pre-season but, when asked by Autosport if his disappointing qualifying was directly a result of his lack of power, he said: “Well, to be honest I feel great on the bike.

“I just put myself on the limit. The top speed is something, but I’m not an engineer.

“I give my 100% every time I go on track and today, tomorrow and until the end of the season. But it was tough.”

PLUS: Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

He added later: “I’m just a rider that is on the bike, I push myself 100%.

“Coming into Qatar I expected much better, but like always on the pace I’m fast.

“But looking at the practice, qualifying practice, I’m not super angry because I know I did my best and I could not do much better.

“So, to be honest I don’t know what to say.”

Quartararo did have to battle through from the outer reaches of the top 10 in last year’s Doha GP at Losail to win the race, but thinks in 2022 he will have “to make a perfect first lap” to be able to fight at the front.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“On this track, I think it’s the track we need to just make a perfect first lap,” he said.

“But then last year I was P9 during almost all the race and then I could overtake, but things change, the bikes improve.

“So, we will see, but what is true that we will try something tomorrow on the bike because the pace actually we are not feeling so bad.

“And then, yes, I will see. But it’s just giving myself 100%, I have no time to take a rest, I will push myself to the limit but also taking care of the tyres.

“So, it will not be an easy job.”

Quartararo also noted that the Yamaha still lacks rear grip and that the instability seen in qualifying is down to him pushing to the limit.

“My feeling basically, when we don’t have the rear grip, we are struggling,” he added.

“And I think we don’t have margin to put in more power in some accelerations.

“So, I would say the rear grip, and then the bike is totally shaking.

“But this is because I put myself on the limit and, when you put yourself to the limit, you arrive one moment where the bike is not really stable anymore.

“So, when the bike is shaking it means I’m on the limit, but for me the main difference is the rear grip missing on the track.

“We know this is a weak point for us, so I’d say this is the main issue.”

