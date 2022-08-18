Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Full UK television schedule

The 13th round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship takes place this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix. Here is the full UK television schedule.

The second half of the 2022 season is in full swing now after hostilities resumed two weeks ago at the British Grand Prix, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia reigniting his title tilt with a fourth win of the year.

He is now just 49 points behind Fabio Quartararo, who was only able to swell his points lead by one over an injured Aleix Espargaro at Silverstone after a long lap penalty meant he could do no better than eighth on his Yamaha.

The Red Bull Ring will be the scene of the latest round of the season, and will be notable for its change in layout after a chicane at Turn 2 was added to help improve safety at the circuit following several major incidents in recent years.

This weekend also marks the return of Marc Marquez to the MotoGP paddock since he went for a fourth major operation on his right arm, with the six-time world champion helping his Honda team in Austria from the sidelines.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

What is the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix is the 13th round of the 2022 MotoGP season and takes place at the Red Bull Ring, marking the seventh-successive year MotoGP has raced at the venue since it returned to the calendar in 2016.

What time is the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian GP will be run over three days from Friday 19 August to Sunday 21 August.

FP1 and FP2 will take place on Friday at 8:55am BST and 1:10pm BST, and will each run for 45 minutes.

FP3 will take place on Saturday at 8:55am BST, and will also run for 45 minutes. FP4 will take place at 12:30pm BST and run for half an hour.

Qualifying takes place at 1:10pm BST, with the 15-minute Q1 session up first. The 15-minute Q2 session will take place directly after at 1:35pm BST.

Warm-up for the MotoGP class will take place at 8:40am BST on Sunday morning.

The 2022 Austrian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at 1pm BST and run for 20 laps.

The Moto3 race will take place on Sunday at 10:00am, while the Moto2 race will take place directly after at 11:20am BST.

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

How can I watch the MotoGP Austrian GP?

In the UK, BT Sport has exclusive rights to broadcast the entire 2022 MotoGP World Championship live on its channels.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday - FP1, FP2 - 8am BST to 3pm BST (BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414)
Saturday - FP3, FP4, qualifying - 8am BST to 4pm BST (BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414)
Sunday - Warm-up, races - 8am BST to 3pm (BT Sport 2; Sky channel 414)

Will there be highlights of the 2022 MotoGP Austrian GP?

ITV4 in the UK will air highlights of the MotoGP on Monday on ITV4 at 8pm. BT Sport will have regular race replays of the Austrian GP. Check your TV guide for the next showing.

Who has won the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring the most?

Andrea Dovizioso - 3 (2017, 2019, 2020)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

