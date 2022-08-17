Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal
MotoGP News

Bautista thinks MotoGP rumours distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista believes talks of a potential MotoGP switch left Toprak Razgatlioglu distracted and compromised his start to the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Bautista thinks MotoGP rumours distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Razgatlioglu was being seriously considered for a place in Yamaha’s MotoGP roster for the 2023 season on the back of his title success in WSBK last year, and even earned himself a test outing on the M1 at Aragon in June.

Ultimately, a move to MotoGP was scuppered by RNF Racing’s decision to end its ties with Yamaha and become a satellite Aprilia team for 2023, leaving the Japanese manufacturer with just two factory bikes and no remaining seats to slot Razgatlioglu in.

Talk of Razgatlioglu getting a chance to compete in grand prix racing coincided with a winless run for the Turkish rider in WSBK. Although the 25-year-old was still able to finish on the podium at virtually every race, he was not able to make the final step needed to beat Bautista and 2021 title foe Jonathan Rea, slipping more than 50 points behind Bautista after the opening three rounds. 

It wasn’t until after he had completed his MotoGP test - by which time the door was firmly shut on a 2023 switch - that he finally hit his stride, scoring a treble at Donington Park to pull himself back into contention.

Two more victories followed at the Most circuit in the Czech Republic late last month and he now goes into the second half of the season in the thick of a three-way fight for the riders’ title.

Bautista says discussions about joining MotoGP may have had a psychological impact on Razgatlioglu, but feels he will be a tough competitor to beat for the remainder of the season now that his focus in back on WSBK.

“I think for sure the first tracks for him were not the best tracks,” he said. “But also I think, I don't know if it's true or not, but all the rumours that maybe he will go to MotoGP next year and the possibility to go or not, maybe for him [they were a distraction]. 

“Even if he didn't think that he didn't think about that, but he has [that] in mind. 

“Now there is no more chance to go next year, he's like I have to be focused on this and then push. 

“But also last year in Donington he was very very strong, he won two races so I think it's a track that he likes. But I think now he will be more focused and more strong.” 

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha’s WSBK team manager Paul Denning disagreed with suggestions that Razgatlioglu was underperforming in the first-third of the season, insisting that he had actually made a step compared to the same time last year.

“Everybody has said that Toprak has had a difficult start to the year,” Denning told Motorsport.com's German edition. “Okay, you always prefer to win all the races, but it's not really the case. 

“When you look at the results at Aragon, Assen, Estoril, compared to a year ago, the laptimes are so much faster, our positions in the races are in fact better this year. 

“Okay, it would have been nice to win two races at Estoril [this year] where he made that big save in the Superpole race [and dropped to second] and Alvaro in the long race passed him just before the flag, but it is what it is. 

“But in terms of performance throughout the whole season we've been a lot stronger than last year but those other two guys [Bautista and Rea] have come with us and done an amazing job.

"I'm impressed by the step Jonathan has taken this year and his team and the evolution of the bike.

"Alvaro has some advantages but he is using all the tools he has very, very well indeed and he seems to be in a calmer frame of mind than in the past."

shares
comments
Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal
Previous article

Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Acura reveals ARX-06 LMDh car for 2023 IMSA season Acura ARX-06 unveil
IMSA

Acura reveals ARX-06 LMDh car for 2023 IMSA season

Teenager Oeverhaus to become youngest DTM driver at Nurburgring Nurburgring
DTM

Teenager Oeverhaus to become youngest DTM driver at Nurburgring

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Alvaro Bautista More
Alvaro Bautista
Bautista ends MotoGP return at KTM rumours with Honda WSBK deal
MotoGP

Bautista ends MotoGP return at KTM rumours with Honda WSBK deal

Podcast: Shock MotoGP return for World Superbike sensation Bautista?
MotoGP

Podcast: Shock MotoGP return for World Superbike sensation Bautista?

WSBK leader Bautista: Ducati MotoGP 2020 return looks "more closed"
MotoGP

WSBK leader Bautista: Ducati MotoGP 2020 return looks "more closed"

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo “disappointed” to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “disappointed” to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty

Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “had nothing more” for MotoGP Silverstone pole fight

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Latest news

Bautista thinks MotoGP rumours distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK
MotoGP MotoGP

Bautista thinks MotoGP rumours distracted Razgatlioglu in WSBK

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista believes talks of a potential MotoGP switch left Toprak Razgatlioglu distracted and compromised his start to the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “will be professional” to the end of Honda MotoGP deal

Alex Marquez says he will remain “professional” through to the end of his Honda MotoGP contract with LCR despite recently admitting a loss of motivation at the team.

Retiring MotoGP ace Dovizioso "really didn't expect" Yamaha struggles
MotoGP MotoGP

Retiring MotoGP ace Dovizioso "really didn't expect" Yamaha struggles

Retiring 15-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Dovizioso admits he "really didn't expect" to encounter the struggles he has in adapting to the Yamaha MotoGP bike.

2022 MotoGP title fight now “very tight”, says Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP title fight now “very tight”, says Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro believes the current MotoGP championship picture following the British Grand Prix has set up “a very, very tight” title battle.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.