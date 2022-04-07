Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
MotoGP / Americas GP News

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: How to watch and session times

The Americas Grand Prix is the next round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship. Here is the full schedule and ways to watch the fourth round of the season.

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: How to watch and session times

MotoGP returns to the United States just one week after a dramatic Argentina GP weekend, which was won by Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro - marking his first grand prix win and the first for Aprilia in the modern era.

It was a weekend plagued by delays, after freight problems forced Friday's action to be cancelled.

PLUS: The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

MotoGP last raced at the Circuit of the Americas in October 2021, but returns to its usual calendar slot of April.

After his Argentina win, Espargaro leads the championship coming into the COTA race by seven points from KTM's Brad Binder.

After missing the Argentina GP, six-time world champion Marc Marquez will return to action having recovered sufficiently from the vision problems he sustained in the crash which ruled him out of the Indonesian round.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the 2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix?
The 2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix takes place from 8-10 April and is the fourth of 21 rounds on the calendar.

What time is practice and qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix?

Friday:

FP1 – 9:55-10:40 (BST-5), 15:55-16:40 BST
FP2 – 14:10-14:55 (BST-5), 20:10-20:55 BST

Saturday:

FP3 – 9:55-10:40 (BST-5), 15:55-16:40 BST
FP4 – 13:30-14:00 (BST-5), 19:30-20:00 BST

Qualifying 1 – 14:10-14:25 (BST-5), 20:10-20:25 BST
Qualifying 2 – 14:35-14:50 (BST-5), 20:35-20:50 BST

What time does the 2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix start?
Sunday’s 20-lap Americas Grand Prix takes place at 13:00 local time, which is 19:00 BST.

The Moto2 race will be the first on the bill on Sunday at 11:20 local time (17:20 BST), with Moto3 the final race at 14:30 local time (20:30 BST).

How can I watch the 2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix?

Viewers in the UK can watch live coverage of the 2022 Argentine Grand Prix on BT Sport 2.

Friday:

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 1 & 2 – 15:00 – 22:00 BST

Saturday:

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 3 – 15:00-18:00 BST
BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Qualifying – 18:00 – 22:00 BST

Sunday:

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Warm-up and races – 15:15 - 21:30 BST

All MotoGP sessions can be watched live via Dorna Sports’ video pass subscription service.

Highlights on free-to-air television will be shown on ITV4 in the UK at 20:00 BST on Monday.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: MotoGP

What happened in the last MotoGP Americas Grand Prix?

Marc Marquez, who has won at COTA all but once since it joined the calendar in 2013, stormed to his second of three victories of the season in last year's Grand Prix of the Americas.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo put one hand on the championship trophy when he finished second to move 52 points clear in the standings, while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia was third.

Who has the most MotoGP Americas Grand Prix wins?

Marc Marquez - 7 (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020)
Alex Rins - 1 (2019)

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
