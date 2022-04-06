Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rins “didn’t expect” Argentina MotoGP podium return from third-row start
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Marquez back for Americas MotoGP after latest vision problems

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will return to action at this weekend’s Americas Grand Prix having recovered from his latest round of vision problems.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez back for Americas MotoGP after latest vision problems

The Honda rider crashed heavily during warm-up for the Indonesian GP last month and was ruled unfit to race after suffering a concussion.

On the flight home from Indonesia, Marquez began to experience problems with his vision and was diagnosed with a new episode of diplopia – also known as double vision.

This forced Marquez out of last weekend’s Argentina GP, but Honda said at the time his recovery was progressing well.

Ahead of this week’s fourth round of the 2022 season, Honda has now confirmed Marquez has recovered enough to compete at the Circuit of the Americas.

"Of course I am very happy to be back, it’s a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favourite tracks," Marquez said. "No matter the situation, I really enjoy riding in Texas and have incredible memories there.

"We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend so I am not here to set one target at the moment.

"There’s many things to do and consider, but the important thing is that we are back on the bike this weekend.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Earlier on Tuesday, Marquez tested a Honda CBR600RR at the Circuito de Alcarras in Spain to check his vision had fully recovered before travelling to COTA.

Double vision problems struck Marquez at the end of the 2021 season, when a concussion suffered during a training incident damaged a previously-injured nerve in his eye.

He was forced to miss the last two races of 2021 and was sidelined for three months while he recovered.

But his condition improved enough for him to take part in pre-season testing in February and start the 2022 campaign in Qatar.

Before last year’s problems, Marquez’s career was thrown into doubt back in 2011 when he crashed and damaged a nerve in his eye which led to him suffering from diplopia for the first time.

During last weekend’s Argentina GP, the six-time world champion’s brother Alex Marquez admitted he’d never seen him as down as he was following his latest vision problems.

Marc Marquez won last year’s Americas GP at COTA, adding to the haul of three victories he scored in his comeback season having sat out all of the COVID-affected 2020 with a badly broken right arm.

Apart from the 2019 Americas GP, when he crashed out of a commanding lead, Marquez has gone unbeaten at COTA since it joined the calendar in his debut MotoGP season in 2013.

The only other circuit where Marquez has enjoyed more success during his grand prix career is the Sachsenring in Germany.

shares
comments

Related video

Rins “didn’t expect” Argentina MotoGP podium return from third-row start
Previous article

Rins “didn’t expect” Argentina MotoGP podium return from third-row start
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Rins “didn’t expect” Argentina MotoGP podium return from third-row start
MotoGP

Rins “didn’t expect” Argentina MotoGP podium return from third-row start

Espargaro: Young riders shunning Aprilia MotoGP project gave me extra motivation
MotoGP

Espargaro: Young riders shunning Aprilia MotoGP project gave me extra motivation

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Argentinian GP Plus
MotoGP

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

Latest news

Marquez back for Americas MotoGP after latest vision problems
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez back for Americas MotoGP after latest vision problems

Rins “didn’t expect” Argentina MotoGP podium return from third-row start
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins “didn’t expect” Argentina MotoGP podium return from third-row start

Espargaro: Young riders shunning Aprilia MotoGP project gave me extra motivation
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Young riders shunning Aprilia MotoGP project gave me extra motivation

Bagnaia wants Argentina MotoGP struggles “to be a lesson to me"
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia wants Argentina MotoGP struggles “to be a lesson to me"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king Plus

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesia MotoGP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021. While the crash appears to have been related to the rear grip problems Honda suffered throughout the Indonesian GP weekend due to Michelin's switch to an old tyre construction to better cope with extreme heat, it was also indicative of a nature that is beginning to take its toll on the six-time MotoGP world champion

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Plus

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.