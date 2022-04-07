Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Americas GP preview

The Spaniard has been spearheading Aprilia's project since 2017 and has endured years of hardship developing the RS-GP, to the point where he contemplated quitting prior to the pandemic.

But significant progress with the RS-GP in recent years culminated in Espargaro storming to pole and the win in a tense race at Termas de Rio Hondo.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss Aprilia's triumph and what it means for the Italian marque, Espargaro and MotoGP.

The pair also look ahead to this weekend's fourth round of the 2022 season in America, as Honda's Marc Marquez makes his return after his latest battle with vision problems which ruled him out of the Argentine GP.