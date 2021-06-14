Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / German GP News

2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Sachsenring for the eighth round of the 2021 world championship season, the German Grand Prix, for the first leg of a double-header before the summer break.

2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more

After a dramatic Catalunya MotoGP where Miguel Oliveira delivered the third premier class win of his career, and his first for the factory KTM squad, the title battle tightened up at the top as Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco secured second place to close the gap to leader Fabio Quartararo to 14 points.

Quartararo had an eventful Barcelona race, initially penalised for exceeding track limits in the closing stages, before being given a further post-race penalty for riding with his racing leather suit opened. The two penalties dropped the factory Yamaha rider down to sixth place in the final classification.

Jack Miller return to the rostrum in Catalunya for Ducati in third place, to move up to that same position in the MotoGP riders’ standings, while defending world champion Joan Mir bagged another solid points haul in fourth place as the lone Suzuki rider, after Alex Rins was ruled out before the race weekend due to a broken right arm.

After last year’s German GP was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes will be on Marc Marquez given his flawless record at the Sachsenring.

The Honda rider is undefeated at the German track since joining the premier class back in 2013 – making it seven consecutive MotoGP wins – while his total haul is 10 wins at the Sachsenring counting back to his Moto2 and 125cc days.

After crashing out of the last three races, and his best result during his comeback remaining seventh place at the Portuguese GP, the German round provides Marquez with the perfect opportunity to return to fighting at the front.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, race start, flares

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, race start, flares

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2021 German MotoGP session timings

MotoGP will run its standard schedule across the German GP weekend, with two practice sessions on Friday that will run for 45 minutes each. On Saturday third practice will also run for 45 minutes, with the top 10 on the combined FP1-2-3 timesheet automatically entering into Q2 of qualifying. A final 30-minute FP4 session is held on Saturday afternoon ahead of qualifying.

Q1 of qualifying sees all riders who did not finish in the top 10 of the combined practice times take part, with the top two finishers progressing into Q2 alongside the top 10 who gained an automatic spot via their practice times.

Q2 is the pole position shootout which decides the order of the front four rows, with the rest of the grid organised on Q1 times, for the German GP on Sunday.

Moto2 and Moto3 are also in action during the German GP.

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 8:55am-09:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)
Free Practice 2: 1:10pm-1:55pm BST (2:10pm-2:55pm local)

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 8:55am-9:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)
Free Practice 4: 12:30pm-1:00pm BST (1:30pm-2:00pm local)
Qualifying: 1:10pm-1:50pm BST (2:10pm-2:50pm local)

Sunday 20th June 2021

Warm Up: 8:40am-09:00am BST (9:40am-10:00am local)
Race: 1:00pm BST (2:00pm local)

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the German MotoGP?

• Channel: BT Sport 2
• Channel numbers: Sky – 414 (BT Sport 2)
• Channel numbers: Virgin Media – 528 (BT Sport 2)

BT Sport’s live coverage of Sunday’s action starts with the warm-up sessions at 7:30am, taken from the world feed, before switching to its own broadcast at 9:15am for the pre-race show ahead of the Moto3 race.

The build-up to the MotoGP race starts from 12:30pm, or when the Moto3 race finishes, ahead of lights out at 1:00pm. To avoid clashing with Formula 1’s French GP, the MotoGP German GP is being run before the Moto2 race.

Can I stream the German MotoGP?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can also stream the German GP by purchasing a video pass from MotoGP.com. A one-off video pass, the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season, costs £128.56p.

The video pass gives access to every live session, qualifying and race, plus world feed content and the chance to watch previous races.

Weather forecast for the German MotoGP

The Sachsenring is set for hot and dry conditions throughout the weekend, starting sunny on Friday and Saturday, but with a chance of cloudy weather on Sunday and a small chance of rain. Highs of 29 degrees Celsius are forecast on race day, which is around five degrees warmer than the Catalunya GP.

Most German MotoGP winners (premier class only)

Giacomo Agostini: 8 wins (500cc – 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1975, 1976)
Marc Marquez: 7 wins (MotoGP – 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
Valentino Rossi: 4 wins (MotoGP – 2002, 2005, 2006, 2009)
Dani Pedrosa: 4 wins (MotoGP – 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012)
Mick Doohan: 4 wins (500cc – 1992, 1994, 1997, 1998)

Haydn Cobb
2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch Canadian GP
Formula 1

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Catalan GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout
Formula E Formula E

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace

Latest news

2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds
MotoGP MotoGP

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Brembo developing bigger MotoGP brake discs after Barcelona test
MotoGP MotoGP

Brembo developing bigger MotoGP brake discs after Barcelona test

