Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

The Gresini Racing team will become a Ducati satellite squad in MotoGP from 2022 after agreeing a two-year deal, with Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini confirmed as its riders.

Gresini Racing stepped up to the premier class in 1997 with Honda, fielding a single Honda NSR500 for Alex Barros for 1997 and 1998.

Following a three-year hiatus, Gresini returned to MotoGP in 2002 backed by Honda again and would remain with the Japanese marque through to 2015, scoring runner-up spot in the championship in 2004 with Sete Gibernau and 2005 with Marco Melandri.

From 2015 Gresini became Aprilia’s official factory entry and has been with the Italian brand since, though announced late last year it would be returning to independent team status from 2022 as Aprilia moves to become its own factory squad.

Gresini will field Ducatis for the first time from 2022, with Moto2 race winner Di Giannantonio to step up to MotoGP from its Moto2 squad next year and join current Avintia rider Bastianini.

“It’s a very emotional moment for each of us,” Gresini boss Nadia Padovani said.

“In previous months, our efforts merged with a strong emotional push to shape the future of Gresini Racing, and now are immensely proud and happy to make the official announcement.

“It is a project born out of continuity and based on values upon which Fausto built this amazing institution.

“My thank you goes first and foremost to [Dorna CEO] Carmelo Ezpeleta for making sure we never felt alone during these months, to Ducati for trusting our projects, to Flex-Box who joined us in this new challenge as title sponsor and obviously to Fabio and Enea: I’m sure they will give their best to wave the Gresini Racing banner high.”

Gresini will continue in MotoGP despite being rocked by the death of its talismanic leader Fausto Gresini in February of this year, after the double 125cc world champion lost his battle with COVID-19.

The team is now being helmed by the late Gresini’s wife Padovani, with the squad operating in MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE this season.

Ducati is expected to announce a satellite partnership with Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team for 2022 in the coming days, bringing the total number of Desmosedicis on the grid back up to eight for the first time since 2018.

As well as its factory team, Gresini and VR46, Ducati will continue to supply fully factory-supported machinery to the Pramac squad for 2022 after agreeing a new three-year deal with the team earlier this month.

Current Ducati satellite team Avintia Racing will quit MotoGP at the end of the season, with its grid slots going to VR46.

Luca Marini is certain to ride one of the VR46 Ducatis in 2022 as he already races a VR46-backed GP19 at the Avintia squad this season.

Team-mate and fellow rookie Enea Bastianini previously raced with Gresini in his first three seasons of grand prix racing in Moto3 from 2014-2016.

Lewis Duncan
Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years
MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Zarco “missing something” to claim maiden win in MotoGP Catalan GP
MotoGP

Zarco “missing something” to claim maiden win in MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Gresini Racing
MotoGP paddock pays tribute to the late Fausto Gresini
MotoGP

MotoGP paddock pays tribute to the late Fausto Gresini

MotoGP team boss Gresini passes away after battle with COVID-19
MotoGP

MotoGP team boss Gresini passes away after battle with COVID-19

MotoGP team boss Gresini’s COVID condition critical again
MotoGP

MotoGP team boss Gresini’s COVID condition critical again

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

