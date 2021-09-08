2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

Following Fabio Quartararo’s victory at the British GP, the Yamaha rider holds a commanding 65-point lead in the riders’ world championship over defending champion Joan Mir, with the Suzuki rider conceding after the Silverstone race the 2021 title was out of his reach.

At Aragon all eyes will be on Aprilia, following Aleix Espargaro’s historic podium at Silverstone to record the Italian manufacturer’s first-ever rostrum in the modern MotoGP era, while he will be joined by new team-mate Maverick Vinales after his split from Yamaha.

The Spanish rider will make his MotoGP race debut for Aprilia at Aragon, with Cal Crutchlow continuing to fill in at Yamaha as Jake Dixon duly stays on the Petronas SRT Yamaha bike for this round ahead of Andrea Dovizioso’s return to the grid next weekend at Misano.

Quartararo will face a stern test of his MotoGP title credentials at Aragon, having seen his championship ambitions unravel at the Spanish circuit last year when it hosted a double-header in the COVID-19-hit race calendar. In 2020 the French rider finished outside of the points in the Aragon GP while he could only manage eighth place in the Teruel GP one week later.

2021 Aragon MotoGP session timings

MotoGP will run its standard schedule across the Aragon GP on Friday and Saturday, with two practice sessions on Friday that will run for 45 minutes each. On Saturday third practice will also run for 45 minutes, with the top 10 on the combined FP1-2-3 timesheet automatically entering into Q2 of qualifying. A final 30-minute FP4 session is held on Saturday afternoon ahead of qualifying.

Q1 of qualifying sees all riders who did not finish in the top 10 of the combined practice times take part, with the top two finishers progressing into Q2 alongside the top 10 who gained an automatic spot via their practice times.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Q2 is the pole position shootout which decides the order of the front four rows, with the rest of the grid organised on Q1 times, for the Aragon GP on Sunday.

Moto2 and Moto3 are also in action during the Aragon GP.

Friday 10th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 8:55am-09:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)

Free Practice 2: 1:10pm-1:55pm BST (2:10pm-2:55pm local)

Saturday 11th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 8:55am-09:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)

Free Practice 4: 12:30pm-1:00pm BST (1:30pm-2:00pm local)

Qualifying: 1:10pm-1:50pm BST (2:10pm-2:50pm local)

Sunday 12th September 2021

Warm Up: 8:40am-09:00am BST (9:40am-10:00am local)

Race: 1:00pm BST (2:00pm local)

How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP?

• Channel: BT Sport 2

• Channel numbers: Sky – 414 (BT Sport 2)

• Channel numbers: Virgin Media – 528 (BT Sport 2)

BT Sport’s live coverage of Sunday’s action starts with the warm-up sessions at 7:30am BST, taken from the world feed, before switching to its own broadcast at 09:15am BST for the pre-race show ahead of the Moto3 race.

The build-up to the MotoGP race starts from 12:30pm, or when the Moto2 race finishes, ahead of lights out at 1:00pm.

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can also stream the Aragon GP by purchasing a video pass from MotoGP.com. A one-off video pass, the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season, costs £86.11p.

The video pass gives access to every live session, qualifying and race, plus world feed content and the chance to watch previous races.

Weather forecast for the Aragon MotoGP

Aragon is set for warm and dry conditions throughout the weekend with some cloudy spells, but with a better chance of sunshine on Sunday. Highs of 28 degrees Celsius are forecast on race day, which is around nine degrees hotter than the British GP.

Most Aragon MotoGP winners (premier class only)

Marc Marquez: 5 wins (MotoGP – 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

Casey Stoner: 2 wins (MotoGP – 2010, 2011)

Jorge Lorenzo: 2 wins (MotoGP – 2014, 2015)