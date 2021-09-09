Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP News

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike

By:

Alex Marquez believes his brother Marc is once again “making magic things” on the Honda MotoGP bike and says he is favourite for victory in this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix. 

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike

The Aragon circuit is the second anti-clockwise circuit MotoGP visits in 2021, with Marc Marquez having won at the first in Germany in June – the left-handed nature of the Sachsenring masking his physical limitations with his recovering right arm that he badly broke last year.

Throughout his career Marquez has been a specialist on anti-clockwise tracks, winning the last 28 out of 40 he has raced in the premier class.

This has led many to peg the six-time MotoGP world champion as favourite for the Aragon GP weekend, with his younger brother Alex – who was second in last year’s Aragon GP – believing this is a safe bet to make having observed the factory Honda rider’s data since his return in Portugal.

“If I need to put money [down] I’d put [it] on Marc,” Alex said of his brother’s chances of victory in Aragon this weekend.

“So, I think it’s the correct one before coming here to put him [as the favourite].

“He’s really close, OK, he did some mistakes in the last races. But I think he’s closer than ever to that level he was.

“Just some things need to [come together], but he knows what and I saw in the data from Portimao to here. So, he’s again making those magic things.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Repsol Media

Marc Marquez has admitted in recent rounds that his riding style on the Honda is still not natural as his arm continues to heal, so remains wary of his own chances at Aragon.

“I mean, I know that in FP1 I will feel very good, but it’s something that during the weekend I will need to understand,” he replied when asked by Autosport if he felt he could replicate his Germany success this weekend.

“It’s true that it’s a circuit that I like, layout that I like, left corners.

“We will stress less the right arm, but we will see because also sometimes the position on the left corners is not completely natural.

“But anyway, I want to ride the bike and don’t think a lot about the arm.”

Read Also:

Marquez has trialled a number of changes to his RC213V this season to try to adapt to some of the bike’s pitfalls that in the past he would have compensated with through his riding style.

Most notably he has been the only Honda rider to continually use the new chassis introduced at Assen, while he has gone back to a scooter-style rear brake system in recent rounds.

“Of course, it depends on the changes of the bike,” he said when asked if his riding style changes would be permanent.

“For example, the scooter brake is something that I already tried in the past, but I felt like it was not a big improvement, and now I retry with some modifications.

“Of course, if you have some changes because you are struggling in some areas and you want to find something extra, sometimes it works better, sometimes it works worse.

“It’s true that this year I’m struggling in many areas. Some of these areas are the same areas we struggled with in the past, but it’s true that some areas are new, some areas that before I was able to manage or adapt to by riding style and now I can’t.

“I try, in my mind it’s something I want to do, but I can’t in the moment, so I try to adapt the bike in different ways to lose less time in those specific points.”

shares
comments

Related video

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

Previous article

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

6 h
2
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

4 h
3
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

3 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races

4 h
5
Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

1 d
Latest news
Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike
MGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike

2m
2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

22 h
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Sep 8, 2021
Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Sep 3, 2021
Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP
MGP

Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP

Sep 2, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022
Moto2

Acosta seals Moto2 promotion with KTM for 2022

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Alex Marquez More
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez “not enjoying” 2021 Honda MotoGP bike Italian GP
MotoGP

Alex Marquez “not enjoying” 2021 Honda MotoGP bike

Marquez: Risky slick laps on wet “key” to French MotoGP recovery French GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Risky slick laps on wet “key” to French MotoGP recovery

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Plus
MotoGP

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss Styrian GP
MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure
WRC WRC

M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.