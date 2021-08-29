Tickets Subscribe
Moto3 / Silverstone Race report

British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win

By:

Romano Fenati fended off Niccolo Antonelli to take a dominant Moto3 victory at the British Grand Prix, while Pedro Acosta extended his championship lead.

Topping every practice session and taking pole, Fenati has been in imperious form throughout the Silverstone weekend and capped it off with his 13th career Moto3 victory.

Fenati transformed pole position into the holeshot off the line, while Antonelli boldly carved through into second from fifth on the grid into the start of the Maggotts/Becketts complex.

At the back of the field, championship protagonists Acosta and Sergio Garcia had recovered from the penultimate row of the grid to 16th and 17th.

After just two laps there was already a clear breakaway leading group, with Fenati heading Antonelli, Snipers Honda’s Andrea Migno, with BOE Owlride’s Riccardo Rossi just dropping touch in fourth.

By lap three Rossi had been properly cast adrift of the leading trio, with Rossi dropping into the clutches of the group behind headed by the Leopard Honda of Dennis Foggia.

Acosta and Garcia had worked their way into the points by the second lap, but hopes of either Ajo KTM rider or the Aspar GasGas of Garcia salvaging a podium were quickly dashed as the pair went to war over the next few laps.

Sergio Garcia, Aspar Team Moto3

Sergio Garcia, Aspar Team Moto3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This allowed the rest of the field to disappear up the road while the battle for 10th swelled to 10 riders as the race wore on.

At the front, Migno’s race came to a cruel end when his Honda expired at the Abbey right-hander at the start of lap six.

This put almost three seconds between Fenati and Antonelli and the pack behind, with that gap continuing to grow over the next few laps.

Antonelli kept his Avintia KTM right in the wheel tracks of Fenati’s Max Racing Husqvarna, but the door was kept firmly closed to any overtakes.

As the race entered the final three of its 17 laps, Fenati opened up a gap of over half a second as he pulled the pin.

Fenati extended his lead to over a second to start the final lap and eased to the chequered flag to claim his first victory since the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP to complete a weekend of total domination at Silverstone.

As Fenati pulled away in the lead, Antonelli started to quickly drop into the clutches of Aspar’s Izan Guevara and Foggia, the gap under a second on the final lap.

But Foggia and Guevara battled too hard to reel in Antonelli, leaving the Italian to claim second just two weeks after fracturing his wrist in Austria, while Foggia pipped rookie Guevara for the final podium spot.

Tatsuki Suzuki completed the top five on the SIC58 Honda ahead of Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia and Petronas Sprinta’s Darryn Binder.

The final top 10 spots were claimed by Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu, Rossi and the sister Avintia KTM of Carlos Tatay, while Acosta was promoted to 11th after Petronas Sprinta’s John McPhee was docked a spot for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Crucially, however, his nearest title rival Garcia failed to score points after missing out in 16th.

This has pushed Acosta’s championship lead back up to 46 points over Garcia, while Fenati has closed in slightly to 69 points adrift.

British Moto3 race results - 17 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Romano Fenati Husqvarna -  
2 Italy Niccolo Antonelli KTM 1.679 1.679
3 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 2.107 2.107
4 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 2.154 2.154
5 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 7.475 7.475
6 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 7.541 7.541
7 South Africa Darryn Binder Honda 7.559 7.559
8 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 14.523 14.523
9 Italy Riccardo Rossi KTM 14.541 14.541
10 Spain Carlos Tatay KTM 20.503 20.503
11 Spain Pedro Acosta KTM 21.898 21.898
12 United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 21.859 21.859
13 Japan Ayumu Sasaki KTM 22.028 22.028
14 Czech Republic Filip Salač KTM 22.107 22.107
15 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda 22.157 22.157
16 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 22.444 22.444
17 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 22.331 22.331
18 Spain Xavier Artigas Honda 22.580 22.580
19 Mexico Adrian Fernandez Husqvarna 25.215 25.215
20 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 27.518 27.518
21 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Honda 32.821 32.821
22 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 33.015 33.015
23 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 33.310 33.310
24 Japan Yuki Kunii Honda 52.820 52.820
25 Austria Maximilian Kofler KTM 52.858 52.858
  Italy Andrea Migno Honda    
  Japan Kaito Toba KTM    
Lewis Duncan
