Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win
Moto3 / Aragon Race report

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

By:

Leopard Honda’s Dennis Foggia beat Tech3 rider Deniz Oncu by 0.041 seconds in a dramatic Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix as championship leaders Pedro Acosta and Sergio Garcia crashed.

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

A late crash for runaway points leader Acosta offered Garcia a major chance to take a massive chunk out of his championship advantage - but he too fell on the final lap while running third - as Foggia won the race with a last-corner move on Oncu.

Darryn Binder converted pole to the holeshot off the line, while Garcia moved into second ahead of the Gresini Honda of Gabriel Rodrigo.

Rodrigo would briefly hold the lead after moving ahead of Binder at the end of the opening lap, but the Argentine’s race would end on lap six when he highsided out of the final corner.

On lap three Andrea Migno moved his Snipers Honda to the front of the pack, though Binder soon retaliated at the end of the tour – before Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu took the first of his stints leading the race into Turn 1 on lap four.

Oncu would keep the chasing pack at bay until lap 10, when the Leopard Honda of Xavi Artigas slid up the inside of the Turkish rider at the Turn 5 left-hander.

Artigas would have the favour returned on him by Oncu at the same corner on the following lap, with the Tech3 rider holding onto the lead until lap 13.

It would be the sister Leopard Honda of Dennis Foggia who would demote Oncu at the first corner on the 13th tour of 19 – though once again the Tech3 rider retaliated at the end of the lap.

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The battle in the lead group for the podium spots was fierce, and it would ultimately lead to a major drama in the championship battle.

Points leader Acosta lost the front-end of his Ajo KTM while trying to pass Artigas at Turn 5 and took the pair of them down – registering the first DNF of his stunning rookie season.

This gave Garcia a massive opportunity to reduce Acosta’s championship lead from 46 points to at least 30.

But the Aspar GasGas rider fell while running third into the Turn 12 left-hander, which means Acosta’s championship lead remains intact going to Misano.

In the battle for the lead, Foggia positioned his Leopard Honda perfectly in Oncu’s slipstream down the back straight and launched a successful raid into the penultimate corner.

Foggia kept his line tight through the long double left to finish the lap and keep Oncu behind by 0.041s to claim the third win of his 2021 season.

Oncu headed Tech3 team-mate Ayumu Sasaki at the chequered flag, with Izan Guevara equalling his season-best result of fourth on his Aspar GasGas.

Niccolo Antonelli completed the top five on the sole remaining Avintia KTM at the finish after an early crash for team-mate Carlos Tatay, with Migno heading Binder, Stefan Nepa (BOE Owlride), SIC58 Honda’s Tatsuki Suzuki and Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia.

Aragon Moto3 race results - 19 laps

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda  
2 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 0.041
3 Japan Ayumu Sasaki KTM 0.644
4 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 0.708
5 Italy Niccolo Antonelli KTM 0.878
6 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 1.180
7 South Africa Darryn Binder Honda 2.133
8 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 2.685
9 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 2.786
10 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 4.714
11 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 8.275
12 Mexico Adrian Fernandez Husqvarna 9.499
13 Syarifuddin Azman Honda 9.645
14 Italy Romano Fenati Husqvarna 14.797
15 Italy Riccardo Rossi KTM 18.880
16 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 18.894
17 Japan Yuki Kunii Honda 19.272
18 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 19.888
19 Austria Maximilian Kofler KTM 19.933
20 Indonesia Andi Gilang Honda 38.640
21 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 38.744
  Spain Jeremy Alcoba Honda  
  France Lorenzo Fellon Honda  
  Spain Xavier Artigas Honda  
  Spain Pedro Acosta KTM  
  Spain Carlos Tatay KTM  
  Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda  
  Czech Republic Filip Salač KTM  
View full results

 

shares
comments

Related video

British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win

Previous article

British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

17 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

1 d
3
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

1 d
4
Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

15 h
5
Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

1 h
Latest news
Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash
MOT3

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

7m
British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win
MOT3

British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win

Aug 29, 2021
Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap
MGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap

Aug 26, 2021
Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

Aug 16, 2021
Austria Moto3: Garcia wins by just 0.027s after last-lap pass on Oncu
MOT3

Austria Moto3: Garcia wins by just 0.027s after last-lap pass on Oncu

Aug 15, 2021
More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now” Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now”

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium Aragon GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

Latest news

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash
Moto3 Moto3

Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash

British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win
Moto3 Moto3

British Moto3: Fenati fends off Antonelli to secure comfortable win

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap
MotoGP MotoGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.