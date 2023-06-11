MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
KTM celebrated victories in the Moto3 and Moto2 class courtesy of Daniel Holgado and Pedro Acosta at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix.
The 17-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off Sunday’s race action at Mugello, Daniel Holgado scored his third win of the 2023 season by 0.051 seconds.
The typically massive lead group battle traditionally seen at Mugello in the Moto3 class gave way to a tense five-rider fight for victory.
Poleman Deniz Oncu made a hard overtake at the Turn 9 right-hander on the final lap and pulled a gap on the riders behind.
Exiting the final corner onto the start/finish straight in first, Ajo KTM’s Oncu was pipped on the line by Tech3’s KTM’s Holgado.
Ayumu Sasaki completed the podium for the Intact GP Husqvarna squad, 0.005s adrift of Oncu, while Aspar’s David Alonso and Leopard’s Jaume Masia narrowly missed out to round out the top five.
The second Intact GP bike of Colin Veijer was sixth, with Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets MSI) overcoming a grid drop and long lap penalty to finish seventh ahead of SIC58’s Ricardo Rossi, Angeluss MTA’s Stefano Nepa and Kaito Toba (SIC58).
Holgado’s championship lead stands at 35 points heading to next week’s German GP.
Moto3 Italian GP - race results (17 laps)
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|2
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|0.051
|0.051
|3
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|0.056
|0.005
|4
|David Alonso
|GASGAS
|0.172
|0.116
|5
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|0.487
|0.315
|6
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|13.321
|12.834
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|13.332
|0.011
|8
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|13.360
|0.028
|9
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|13.429
|0.069
|10
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|13.460
|0.031
|11
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|14.146
|0.686
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|14.243
|0.097
|13
|Scott Ogden
|Honda
|15.023
|0.780
|14
|Jose Antonio
|KTM
|15.701
|0.678
|15
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GASGAS
|15.744
|0.043
|16
|Andrea Migno
|KTM
|20.945
|5.201
|17
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|23.062
|2.117
|18
|David Salvador
|KTM
|38.743
|15.681
|19
|Luca Lunetta
|KTM
|38.783
|0.040
|20
|Mario Suryo Aji
|Honda
|38.981
|0.198
|21
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|39.002
|0.021
|22
|Ana Carrasco
|KTM
|40.085
|1.083
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|1 Lap
|0.108
|Vicente Pérez
|KTM
|9 Laps
|8 Laps
|Joel Kelso
|CF MOTO
|10 Laps
|1 Lap
|Filippo Farioli
|KTM
|16 Laps
|6 Laps
|Xavier Artigas
|CF MOTO
|16 Laps
|0.056
|View full results
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Despite a chaotic opening lap, the 19-lap Moto2 grand prix proved to be a sedate affair as Pedro Acosta dominated proceedings.
After second-placed Alonso Lopez collided with Sam Lowes at Turn 11, the Speed Up rider was handed a long lap penalty.
When he peeled off to serve his punishment, Acosta was released into a lead of two seconds which he continued to swell to six seconds come the final tour as the Ajo KTM rider eased to the win.
He beat Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino as Jake Dixon snatched a podium on his Aspar-run machine to complete the top three.
An injured Aron Canet, who started from pole, got his Pons machine to fourth at the chequered flag ahead of Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti.
Lopez had to serve the long lap again after running off into the gravel on his first attempt, but still salvaged sixth ahead of Gresini’s Filip Salac.
Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez was eighth from Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra and Aspar’s Sergio Garcia.
Moto2 Italian GP - race results (19 laps)
|Cla
|Rider
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|6.194
|6.194
|3
|Jake Dixon
|8.582
|2.388
|4
|Arón Canet
|8.847
|0.265
|5
|Celestino Vietti Ramus
|9.534
|0.687
|6
|Alonso López
|10.852
|1.318
|7
|Filip Salač
|13.994
|3.142
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|16.171
|2.177
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|18.008
|1.837
|10
|Sergio García
|18.021
|0.013
|11
|Mattia Pasini
|20.365
|2.344
|12
|Joe Roberts
|22.895
|2.530
|13
|Dennis Foggia
|23.143
|0.248
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|23.851
|0.708
|15
|Ai Ogura
|24.307
|0.456
|16
|Barry Baltus
|25.046
|0.739
|17
|Borja Gomez
|28.601
|3.555
|18
|Izan Guevara
|29.642
|1.041
|19
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|48.482
|18.840
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|48.708
|0.226
|21
|Taiga Hada
|59.397
|10.689
|22
|Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
|1'31.843
|32.446
|23
|Albert Arenas
|2 Laps
|2 Laps
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|Lukas Tulovic
|26
|Sam Lowes
|27
|Fermin Aldeguer
|28
|Jeremy Alcoba
|29
|Darryn Binder
|30
|Marcos Ramirez
|View full results
Latest news
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win
Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win
Injured foot, broken radio can’t deny Inter Europol Le Mans LMP2 win
Injured foot, broken radio can’t deny Inter Europol Le Mans LMP2 win Injured foot, broken radio can’t deny Inter Europol Le Mans LMP2 win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.