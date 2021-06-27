Tickets Subscribe
Moto2 / Assen Race report

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner home for Ajo KTM 1-2 finish

By:

Raul Fernandez recovered from an early mistake to lead a Ajo KTM 1-2 in the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix as his links to a MotoGP ride for 2022 intensify.

The rookie looks set to join team-mate Remy Gardner at Tech3 in MotoGP next year and brushed off his crash out of the German GP with an emphatic victory at Assen.

Aron Canet grabbed the lead off the line on his Aspar Kalex, while Sam Lowes and Remy Gardner traded second spot at the Dulkersloot right-hander at Turn 11.

Marc VDS rider Lowes scythed through on Canet at the end of the opening lap, though would be demoted back to third through the first few corners by Canet and Gardner.

Behind Raul Fernandez on the Ajo KTM Kalex ran off track through the Ruskenhoek section at Turn 7 and dropped down to ninth, while two turns later team-mate Gardner took the lead from Canet.

Gardner put six tenths between himself and Lowes on lap three, but the Britain closed him down and attempted to take the lead away from him at the Geert Timmer chicane at the end of the fifth lap.

Lowes ran slightly wide into the first part of the chicane and let Gardner draw back alongside, but the pair lost momentum and Augusto Fernandez on the second Marc VDS Kalex came through at Turn 1 to take the lead.

The Marc VDS pair put some daylight between themselves and Gardner, while Raul Fernandez had worked his way back up to fourth by lap seven and was only a second behind his team-mate.

Gardner regrouped on the following tour to get back on terms with the Marc VDS duo, moving ahead of Fernandez at the Strubben hairpin at Turn 5 when he made a small mistake.

Raul Fernandez caught up to the leading trio headed by Lowes on lap 12 and moved into third ahead of Gardner at Turn 1 two tours later at the same time Augusto Fernandez took the lead away from Lowes.

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team

Augusto Fernandez, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Raul Fernandez’s charge to the front continued on lap 16 when he passed Lowes at the first corner and repeated that move on Augusto Fernandez two tours later to hit the front.

Fernandez would quickly run away from the trio of Gardner, Lowes and Augusto Fernandez behind to claim his third win of the season by 1.066 seconds.

Gardner won the battle for second, beating Augusto Fernandez by 0.199s – who gets his first podium since 2019 - and Lowes, with VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi a distant fifth.

Rookie Ai Ogura was an impressive sixth on the Honda Team Asia machine from Speed Up’s Jorge Navarro and Petronas Sprinta rider Xavi Vierge, while Marcel Schrotter (Intact GP) and VR46 rookie Celestino Vietti completed the top 10.

After leading the race early on Canet slid down the top 10 order and crashed out with five laps to go, joining MotoGP-bound Gresini rider Fabio Di Giannantonio on the sidelines after he fell a few laps prior.

Intact GP rookie Tony Arbolino was taken to the medical centre after a fast lap one crash at the Ruskenhoek, while Italtrans duo Lorenzo Dalla Porta and Joe Roberts also fell out of the race.

Gardner’s lead in the standings has been cut slightly to 31 points by Raul Fernandez heading into the summer break, with Bezzecchi 56 adrift.

Moto2 Assen race results - 24 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Raúl Fernández Kalex -  
2 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 1.066 1.066
3 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 1.265 1.265
4 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 1.879 1.879
5 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex 8.329 8.329
6 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 10.960 10.960
7 Spain Jorge Navarro Boscoscuro B-21 13.993 13.993
8 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 16.052 16.052
9 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 16.094 16.094
10 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 17.585 17.585
11 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 18.286 18.286
12 Spain Albert Arenas Boscoscuro B-21 18.812 18.812
13 Italy Stefano Manzi Kalex 19.273 19.273
14 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 19.649 19.649
15 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 22.162 22.162
16 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 22.223 22.223
17 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21 25.569 25.569
18 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 26.245 26.245
19 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 27.323 27.323
20 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex 27.463 27.463
21 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 27.638 27.638
22 Manuel Gonzalez MV Agusta 35.908 35.908
23 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin NTS 38.517 38.517
24 Belgium Barry Baltus NTS 46.728 46.728
  Spain Arón Canet Boscoscuro B-21    
  Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Kalex    
  United States Joe Roberts Kalex    
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex    
  Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex    
