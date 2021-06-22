Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory
Le Mans News

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

50,000 fans are set to be admitted to this year’s event in August.

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

Fans will be able to attend the Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time in two years as tickets go on sale to the public for the 2021 race.

Traditionally held in June to allow for longer daylight hours, the 2021 edition of the race has been moved to August to increase the likelihood of fans being able to attend the event. The 2020 race was postponed, and eventually held in September, but behind-closed-doors due to the nature of the pandemic.

The 2021 race will now host 50,000 fans, and takes place across the weekend of the 21-22 August.

Organisers will accommodate fans in grandstands and campsites throughout the Circuit de la Sarthe this year. Both tickets and camping options are available to book now with Motorsport Tickets.

Weekend grandstand tickets are priced from £122 per person, while children under 8 go free. General admission areas will also be open throughout race week, with tickets form £70 for race weekend and children under 16 admitted for free.

To ensure safety throughout the event, attendees will be required to have proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations administered at least 15 days before admission, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours. There will be testing facilities locally, and mandatory check points at the track prior to entry.

While in Le Mans for the race, fans will be able to soak up the traditional atmosphere which will include a fan zone area, support races and the Le Mans museum.

It’s an exciting time for fans of the World Endurance Championship. The championship heads to Monza for the first time in its history, while this year’s Le Mans will be the first edition to feature the new-generation Hypercar machines.

Last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours winners Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima are confirmed for the 2021 grid in the #8 Toyota, while the full entry list of drivers includes the likes of Kevin Magnussen, Robert Kubica, Paul di Resta, Nyck de Vries and Alexander Sims.

shares
comments

Related video

How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory

Previous article

How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

3h
2
Formula 1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

1h
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin hopes France F1 result silences cheating accusations

3h
4
Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

2h
5
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

1d
Latest news
Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale
LM

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

22m
How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory
LM

How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory

23h
Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023
IMSA

Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023

Jun 16, 2021
Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups
WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups

Jun 11, 2021
IMSA champion Taylor named ORECA LMP2 reserve at Le Mans
WEC

IMSA champion Taylor named ORECA LMP2 reserve at Le Mans

Jun 1, 2021

Trending Today

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

Aston Martin hopes France F1 result silences cheating accusations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin hopes France F1 result silences cheating accusations

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

SRT "won't interfere" with Fernandez/KTM relationship despite MotoGP interest
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT "won't interfere" with Fernandez/KTM relationship despite MotoGP interest

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin F1 fights
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin F1 fights

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Latest news

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale
Le Mans Le Mans

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory
Le Mans Le Mans

How Aston Martin scored its greatest victory

Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023
IMSA IMSA

Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups
WEC WEC

Le Mans 24 Hours fans won't be divided into groups

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.