Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Muller willing to look outside Audi to go for outright Le Mans wins Next / The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans

Rally legend Sebastien Ogier believes a decision on him joining Toyota to race a third car at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year is imminent.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans

The eight-time World Rally Championship title winner revealed that there could be news on an additional Toyota Le Mans Hypercar at Le Mans from his long-term employer “pretty soon” ahead of his debut in the French enduro this weekend in LMP2 with the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing squad.

Ogier explained that the reason for his full-season participation in the World Endurance Championship this year in the Richard Mille ORECA-Gibson 07 alongside Charles Milesi and Lilo Wadoux was to prepare him for a potential move into the Hypercar class in 2023.

“That's no secret that this is the thing behind this project [with Richard Mille],” said Ogier, who has close links with Toyota CEO Akido Toyoda.

“I’m not sure what are the elements that will really decide if it will happen or not.

“I’m not sure if it's only related to my performance; there are definitely budget things behind it.

“From what I understand the decision should be taken pretty soon because if it has to happen the preparation has to start very soon.”

Toyota stated that it remains “too early to discuss any plans beyond 2022”.

“As usual, our full plans for next season, including technical information and driver line-ups, will be released early in winter,” said a spokesman.

Pascal Vasselon, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, stated that an additional car for this year had not been discussed when rumours of a third entry started after Ogier got his first experience of a prototype with Toyota at the Bahrain WEC rookie test in November.

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier subsequently completed a second test in a GR010 HYBRID at Aragon in late January, days before his 2023 programme in the Signatech-run ORECA was announced.

He revealed that he was still making progress as a driver in the LMP2 ORECA and as he gears up for his third race start in the car this weekend.

“I still have to continue to make some steps; I can do better,” he said.

“I’m still not satisfied with what I do in the car, but I believe it is kind of normal at this point.

“I hope that doing more laps in the race will help to find the consistency, because now I start to understand more and more and having to do some good sectors.”

The Richard Mille ORECA missed out in a place in Thursday evening’s Le Mans Hyperpole session: Milesi ended up seventh in first qualifying on Wednesday, although he was seventh tenths away from making the top six necessary to progress.

Ogier explained that he is content with a 2022 programme that mixes his WEC campaign with a short schedule of WRC events with Toyota.

“I’m very happy to be with Toyota, because I can still do some rallies,” he said.

“At the moment it feels like a good set-up for me to have this mixed programme - in the long [run] I don't close any doors.”

shares
comments
Muller willing to look outside Audi to go for outright Le Mans wins
Previous article

Muller willing to look outside Audi to go for outright Le Mans wins
Next article

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Sébastien Ogier More
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival Rally Kenya
WRC

Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Rally Monte Carlo Plus
WRC

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Plus
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans
European Le Mans European Le Mans

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.