Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans 24 Hours: #8 Toyota secures victory as Porsche wins GTE Pro Next / Toyota's Hirakawa 'didn't sleep for a week' amid Le Mans pressure
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Misfiring engine hurt Glickenhaus' chances at Le Mans

Olivier Pla has revealed that the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH was severely hindered by a misfiring engine in the Le Mans 24 Hours, limiting the squad’s ability to keep up with the leading Toyotas.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
Misfiring engine hurt Glickenhaus' chances at Le Mans

With Alpine’s solo grandfathered A480 LMP1 car hit with a major power reduction late on Friday afternoon, Glickenhaus was expected to be the only team realistically capable of challenging the mighty Toyotas for victory in the five-car Hypercar class.

However, a battle between the two squads never materialised in what was the 90th running of the race, with Glickenhaus' #709 entry ultimately finishing a distant third and five laps down on the race-winning #8 GR010 Hybrid. The sister #708 car ended up more than 10 laps off the lead in fourth.

Pla, who was sharing the team’s #708 full season WEC contender with Romain Dumas and Pipo Derani, explained that a sensor issue meant that the Pipo-engined Le Mans Hypercar was not able to unleash its true pace for the majority of the race.

“We've been battling from the middle of the night with some misfire on the engine in our case,” the Frenchman told Autosport. “Sometimes it was okay, sometimes we were losing a lot of time.

“There was a problem related not to the engine actually, but to a sensor. There was a sensor from what I understood between the engine and the chassis so there was no way we could have fixed it during the race. 

“We tried to finish for [team owner] Jim [Glickenhaus], for all the Podium [Advanced Technology] guys. They did a fantastic job. In the end, I wish I would have been on the podium but I'm happy for the #709. They did a great job and it's good for Glickenhaus.”

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glikenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar of Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Felipe Derani

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glikenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar of Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Felipe Derani

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The #708 Glickenhaus dropped off the lead lap in the eighth hour when Pla spun at Tertre Rouge on an out lap, requiring a lengthy trip to the pits for repairs.

The 40-year-old took full responsibility for the incident, which damaged the rear suspension of his car.

“I made a mistake,” he admitted. “I went out of the pits full of fuel and cold tyres and just lost the car at the exit of Tertre Rouge. It's on me.

"I just touched the wall on the inside at the end. It's my mistake."

While the #709 Glickenhaus was effectively out of contention as early as the second hour of the race after making an unscheduled trip to the pits to fix a sensor issue, Pla and his team-mates were able to remain on the lead lap until his off at Tertre Rouge approaching one-third distance.

Asked if he really expected Glickenhaus to put up a fight to Toyota's pair of hybrid LMH cars going into the race, Pla said: “Yeah, until we had this problem with the engine. 

“The pace as you could see….we were not really trying to fight the Toyota, we were trying to keep up with the pace we had. And actually the car was really good.

"In Hyperpole in my car we had a small issue so we couldn't really achieve the lap time that we were expecting but the team did a great job to fix the problem we had and so the car was really good in the beginning of the race.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans 24 Hours: #8 Toyota secures victory as Porsche wins GTE Pro
Previous article

Le Mans 24 Hours: #8 Toyota secures victory as Porsche wins GTE Pro
Next article

Toyota's Hirakawa 'didn't sleep for a week' amid Le Mans pressure

Toyota's Hirakawa 'didn't sleep for a week' amid Le Mans pressure
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM Norisring
DTM

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM

Vips to remain at Hitech after racial slur, F2 "surprised" by decision Silverstone
FIA F2

Vips to remain at Hitech after racial slur, F2 "surprised" by decision

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Olivier Pla More
Olivier Pla
Defending IMSA title-winners Action Express replace Nunez with Pla Detroit
IMSA

Defending IMSA title-winners Action Express replace Nunez with Pla

Toyota "back on track" with test plan for Hypercar ahead of 2021 WEC season
WEC

Toyota "back on track" with test plan for Hypercar ahead of 2021 WEC season

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus
WTCR

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

More
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
Westbrook certain Glickenhaus can fight for 2023 Le Mans win 24 Hours of Le Mans
WEC

Westbrook certain Glickenhaus can fight for 2023 Le Mans win

Toyota praises Glickenhaus's Le Mans effort as "remarkable" 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Toyota praises Glickenhaus's Le Mans effort as "remarkable"

Glickenhaus confident of matching Toyota pace in Le Mans 24 Hours 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Glickenhaus confident of matching Toyota pace in Le Mans 24 Hours

Latest news

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans
European Le Mans European Le Mans

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.