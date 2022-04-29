Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Friday favourite: The ultimate Group C turbo car that missed its main objective Next / Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 debut
Le Mans News

Ledogar joins Inception/Garage 59 Ferrari squad for Le Mans

Reigning Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro winner Come Ledogar will return to the French enduro this year in the Ferrari entered by the Britsh Inception and Garage 59 squads.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ledogar joins Inception/Garage 59 Ferrari squad for Le Mans

Ledogar, who look Le Mans class honours in 2021 with the factory AF Corse Ferrari team, has been confirmed for the Inception/Garage 59 GTE Am entry at the centrepiece round of the World Endurance Championship on 11/12 June together with Marvin Klein, winner of last year’s French Porsche Carrera Cup.

They will share the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo with Garage 59 team owner Alexander West, who was listed against the car when the Le Mans entry was published at the end of February.

Ledogar, who also won the Spa 24 Hours last year in a works-supported Ferrari run by Iron Lynx and AF, is returning to a team with which he has a long history.

He won the 2016 Blancpain Endurance Series with a Garage 59-run McLaren 650S GT3 together with Shane van Gisbergen and Rob Bell when he was part of the British manufacturer’s roster of factory drivers.

The 30-year-old has maintained links with the team since, most recently racing an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hours round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

He also partnered West during the Swedish driver's first GT3 campaign in the International GT Open series in 2016.

Ledogar said: “Alex and I have been saying for a while that we should race together again.

“It’s great that it will happen at the biggest race in the world in the best team combination possible.”

Ledogar was partnered at both Le Mans and Spa last year by Ferrari factory drivers, but he was contracted to AF Corse.

West has made one previous Le Mans appearance in 2020

West has made one previous Le Mans appearance in 2020

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

This year he is defending the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup title he won with the Iron Lynx-entered Ferrari last year driving for the Dinamic Motorsport Porsche squad.

Garage 59 team principal Andrew Kirkaldy said: “We’ve put a lot of thought into selecting the perfect driver line-up for Le Mans and I think we have put together a very strong team.

“Alex gets faster by the day and is an old hand at endurance racing now; Come’s credentials are clear for anyone to see and Marvin is one of the most promising young talents out there.”

PLUS: How to get the best out of amateur racers 

Twenty-one-year-old Klein, who has graduated to the Porsche Supercup for this season, will be making his Le Mans debut this year.

West, who won the Pro Am title in the 2020 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, has one previous Le Mans start to his name in 2020. 

Garage 59 has teamed up with British entrant Inception Racing after the latter gained an automatic Le Mans invite for winning the GT class in February’s Asian Le Mans Series with a McLaren 720S GT3 run by Optimum Motorsport.

Inception is already involved in the WEC together with Optimum: they are jointly running the Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR in which team backer Brendan Iribe is racing together with Ben Barnicoat and Ollie Millroy.

The Inception/Garage 59 Ferrari will receive support from AF Corse at Le Mans.

Friday favourite: The ultimate Group C turbo car that missed its main objective
Previous article

Friday favourite: The ultimate Group C turbo car that missed its main objective
Next article

Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 debut

Williams F1 reserve Aitken set to make Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 debut
