Leclerc targets Le Mans 24 Hours assault with brother

Charles Leclerc has revealed how he wants to team up with his younger brother Arthur for an assault on the Le Mans 24 Hours in the future.

The Ferrari driver’s interest in the endurance classic was piqued this year, when he attended the event to see the Prancing Horse’s Hypercar squad triumph.

And having said during his appearance there that he was open to the idea of competing at the Circuit de la Sarthe in the future, he has now opened up on an extra suggestion as to how he wants to go about it.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Autosport, Leclerc said that he has often pondered doing it alongside his brother Arthur, who currently races in F2 and is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Asked if he had thought about teaming up with his brother for Le Mans, Leclerc said: “Oh, yes…many times.

“It's definitely something I want to do one day, and with my brother for sure. But I don’t know if this will happen.”

Leclerc suggested that the other likely team-mate would be Ferrari’s current WEC driver Antonio Fuoco, who is one of his long-time friends.

“There's Antonio also, he's part of the Ferrari family,” said Leclerc. “He is one of my best friends and we grew up together. He is already training for that day!

“Let's see if it's possible and if it works out with all of our plans, because we obviously all race in different categories. But maybe one day.”

Leclerc was an interested spectator at this year’s Le Mans, where Ferrari triumphed on its return to the top class for the first time since 1973, when it took pole position but finished second.

Speaking to the Eurosport channel after his experience, Leclerc said he relished the opportunity to witness such an historic moment for the Maranello operation.

"It feels absolutely amazing, obviously especially having a Ferrari winning," he added. "It's incredible after a return after so many years. A very special edition.

"Unlucky for the second Ferrari, we had a small impact I think with a smaller rock, on one radiator, so that made us lose a lot of time. But I was here to support and I'm really happy anyway that Ferrari won and it was an incredible experience.

"I'm just extremely proud of what Ferrari has done today, it's been crazy."

