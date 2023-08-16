Subscribe
Previous / Zandvoort: The "problem" which created the steep bends Next / Hulkenberg: Holding F1's no-podium record actually speaks for my F1 skills
Formula 1 News

Leclerc: Sainz F1 tension talk is “blown out of proportion”

Charles Leclerc says suggestions of simmering tension between himself and Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate Carlos Sainz have been “blown out of proportion”.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

The pair have not always seen eye-to-eye this season, and there have been a number of times when radio messages have highlighted disagreements about their approach.

In Australia, Leclerc was unhappy that he did not get the tow that he had been expecting to get from Sainz in qualifying.

At the Austrian GP, Sainz came on the radio early in the race to ask Ferrari to move Leclerc aside, but his request was denied.

Then at the British GP, both drivers made pointed remarks about each other in qualifying after a tussle for track position.

Leclerc said "nice Carlos, nice, good overtake in the last corner" after Sainz passed him on track at Silverstone, despite the Monegasque driver having priority in the session.

Sainz then said: "It's a bit unfair what you're asking me to do there. Sacrifice my tyre temperature. But anyway, whatever. Also, I am P4, he is P3, I am more at risk."

These moments have fuelled theories that Leclerc and Sainz have a much more intense rivalry than the team admits.

But Leclerc has rubbished that suggestion, as he says that people are misunderstanding the situation if they think there is internal trouble at Ferrari.

“I am quite active on social media, so I see what's been said all around,” Leclerc said in an exclusive interview with Autosport.

“It's blown out of proportion, I think, with Carlos. We have a great relationship.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Ferrari

“Outside the car, we know how to work together, and we get on really well together because we share lots of interests.

“At the same time, there's a lot of competitiveness in between us two. But we are in Formula 1, and I love the sport because there's competitiveness. I think it's great to have that.”

Leclerc thinks that people should not read too much into radio messages, as they were often made in the heat of competition when the adrenaline is running high.

Read Also:

He added: “Sometimes there's a bit of discussion over the radio on some situations.

“But it is just because we are competitive, and we both want to do the absolute best result possible. These are things that are normal.

“I think it also comes with being a Ferrari driver and being under the spotlight, probably more often than others. But that's fine.

“In the end, within the team, we know that we have a good relationship and we are working towards the same goals.”

shares
comments

Related video

Zandvoort: The "problem" which created the steep bends

Hulkenberg: Holding F1's no-podium record actually speaks for my F1 skills
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why Red Bull thinks its dominant RB19 F1 car is just "average good"

Why Red Bull thinks its dominant RB19 F1 car is just "average good"

Formula 1

Why Red Bull thinks its dominant RB19 F1 car is just "average good" Why Red Bull thinks its dominant RB19 F1 car is just "average good"

How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games

How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games

Formula 1

How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure

Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure

Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks

Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks

Formula 1

Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc 

Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc 

Formula 1

Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc  Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc 

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Latest news

Hulkenberg: Holding F1's no-podium record actually speaks for my F1 skills

Hulkenberg: Holding F1's no-podium record actually speaks for my F1 skills

F1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Holding F1's no-podium record actually speaks for my F1 skills Hulkenberg: Holding F1's no-podium record actually speaks for my F1 skills

Leclerc: Sainz F1 tension talk is “blown out of proportion”

Leclerc: Sainz F1 tension talk is “blown out of proportion”

F1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Sainz F1 tension talk is “blown out of proportion” Leclerc: Sainz F1 tension talk is “blown out of proportion”

Zandvoort: The "problem" which created the steep bends

Zandvoort: The "problem" which created the steep bends

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Zandvoort: The "problem" which created the steep bends Zandvoort: The "problem" which created the steep bends

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories

The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Doug Nye

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe