Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Leclerc, who has five grand prix victories to his name with the Prancing Horse, was present at the Circuit de la Sarthe as Ferrari scored its first overall win there since 1965.

When asked by Eurosport if he'd like to race a Ferrari at Le Mans in future, he replied: "I mean, why not? I would love to, it's an incredible event.

"For sure, one day in my life, I want to tick that box and when will it be? I don't know."

Leclerc said he enjoyed watching the victory from the sidelines, as Ferrari returned to Le Mans in the top class for the first time since 1973, when it took pole position but finished second.

"It feels absolutely amazing, obviously especially having a Ferrari winning," he added. "It's incredible after a return after so many years. A very special edition.

"Unlucky for the second Ferrari, we had a small impact I think with a smaller rock, on one radiator, so that made us lose a lot of time. But I was here to support and I'm really happy anyway that Ferrari won and it was an incredible experience.

"I'm just extremely proud of what Ferrari has done today, it's been crazy."

Watch highlights of Ferrari's last Le Mans 24h victory in 1965:

Ferrari chairman John Elkann also voiced his delight at the success, which came after a fierce duel with a Toyota team that had won the last five editions of the French sportscar classic.

"This has been an unforgettable day that I'd like to dedicate to everyone at Ferrari," said Elkann. "After 50 years we have returned to compete in the highest category of endurance racing that has a place at the very heart of our story and that of all motorsport.

"We're proud indeed to have taken Italy once again to the top step of the podium at Le Mans, celebrating in the best possible style the centenary of the most important race of its kind in the world.

"This victory that Antonello Coletta [Ferrari's sportscar racing chief], Amato Ferrari [of AF Corse] and the entire team, from our mechanics to our drivers, have achieved in such challenging conditions – because of the 24-hour duration, the unpredictable weather and the impressive strength of our competitors – serves as an example for us all.

"The emotions they have given to our tifosi on a great day that brings together past, present and future, is also a reminder of the importance of finding the courage and the humility to always improve."