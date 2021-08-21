Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Race report

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours

By:

The #7 Toyota has taken a controlled lead in the Le Mans 24 Hours at the four-hour mark, as a first safety car intervention disturbed several class battles.

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours

After a hectic opening hour, the 2021 edition settled down over the next few hours, with quadruple-stinting Mike Conway commanding the race in the #7 car until his handover to Kamui Kobayashi.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Toyota however, as Conway had to abort one of his stints for a right rear puncture. In the #8 car Sebastien Buemi also had to pit earlier than planned after contact with an LMP2 car, which prompted Toyota to investigate possible rim damage.

Buemi had been gradually closing a one-minute gap down to some 40 seconds, but the gap then increased again with both drivers on different pitstop strategies, as Buemi handed over to Brendon Hartley.

In the fourth hour the race saw its first safety car intervention due to a hard hit for Marcos Gomes in the #98 Aston Martin, who went into the tyres at Indianapolis.

Brazilian Stock Car regular Gomes managed to step out of the heavily damage car under his own power, but the Aston, which had been running in the top three in GTE Am, was the race's first retirement.

As is often the case at Le Mans the three different safety car trains wreaked havoc on the fight in most classes. The two Toyotas and the chasing #36 Alpine each ended up behind a different safety car.

At the restart Kobayashi led the way with a 1m13s gap to Hartley. At the four-hour mark, that gap dropped to eight seconds with the chasing #8 car still due a pitstop.

The #36 Alpine A480-Gibson of first Nicolas Lapierre and then Andre Negrao followed another 1m13s in arrears, after it had lost time at the start due to Lapierre's spin in the wet.

Both Glickenhaus cars struggled for pace after a rough opening phase. The #708 car, which had punted off the #8 Toyota at the start, ended up a lap down behind the LMP2 frontrunners in ninth. The #709 sister car followed half a minute further down the road in 13th place.

In LMP2 drama struck for erstwhile leaders JOTA. In the #38 Oreca-Gibson Antonio Felix da Costa had been dominating the race across the first 2h30, but shortly after taking over the car Anthony Davidson went off in the run up to the Dunlop chicane, possibly getting caught out by light drizzle and a spinning GTE Am car in front of him.

#28 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Sean Gelael, Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist

#28 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Sean Gelael, Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

That handed the class lead to the #26 G-Drive Aurus of Franco Colapinto, who had to defend his slender lead against Racing Team Nederlands's Job van Uitert. Van Uitert had taken over from fellow Dutchman Giedo van der Garde, who had masterfully taken the #29 Oreca from a 16th starting position to third.

The safety car triggered several pitstops which shook up the LMP2 running order but fortunately most frontrunners ended up in the same train.

At the restart the #28 JOTA Oreca-Gibson of Tom Blomqvist, which he shares with Stoffel Vandoorne and Sean Gelael, took the lead and then built up an eight-second lead by the four-hour mark.

Thee #23 United Autosports Oreca of Wayne Boyd was second, six seconds ahead of James Allen's #65 Panis Racing entry.

Colapinto and Van Uitert dropped back to fourth and fifth respectively.

In GTE Pro Ferrari gained control of the race, the AF Corse-run #51 and #52 cars either swapping positions or running in formation for much of the opening hours.

In the third hour the #52 car opened up a small lead on the #51 entry, while WeatherTech's Earl Bamber initially held on to his #79 Porsche's third position in class, which he had inherited from starting driver Laurens Vanthoor.

When Bamber handed over to Cooper MacNeil, Jordan Taylor climbed to third in the #63 Corvette C8.R after first passing the #91 works Porsche of Michael Christensen. Christensen moved up to fourth ahead of MacNeil.

The second factory #91 Porsche and the #64 Corvette were the victims of the safety car, losing over a minute on their competitors.

The polesitting #72 HubAuto Porsche, which was turned around at the start of the race, struggled to make inroads on the rest of GTE Pro field and trailed by over half a lap.

In GTE Am TF Sport's Felipe Fraga starred in his opening stints, taking the #33 Aston Martin from outside the top 10 to the front before handing over to Dylan Pereira.

After Gomes' crash, Pereira caught an earlier safety car than his rivals, which handed him a 1m15s lead on the rest of the field.

He then pitted to hand the reins over to Ben Keating, dropping the car back behind the #83 AF Corse Ferrari of Francois Perrodo.

The fight for third in class raged on between Giorgio Sernagiotto in the #47 Cetilar Ferrari and Scott Andrews in the #57 Kessel Racing Ferrari.

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour

Previous article

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

5 h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour

2 h
3
IMSA

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars

4 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

10 h
5
Le Mans

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

9 h
Latest news
Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours
LM

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours

2m
Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour
LM

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour

2 h
Le Mans 24 Hours Live commentary and updates
LM

Le Mans 24 Hours Live commentary and updates

4 h
The gentleman drivers of sportscar racing, and why gradings matter
LM

The gentleman drivers of sportscar racing, and why gradings matter

5 h
Customer Porsche team's Le Mans pole a ‘kick in the arse’ to factory
LM

Customer Porsche team's Le Mans pole a ‘kick in the arse’ to factory

6 h
Latest videos
2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights 04:53
Le Mans
2 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans 01:51
Le Mans
Mar 22, 2021

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans 02:01
Le Mans
Mar 9, 2021

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans

More
Filip Cleeren
Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour

Why Alpine is the kind of team F1 wants, and how that could pay off
Formula 1

Why Alpine is the kind of team F1 wants, and how that could pay off

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Trending Today

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars
IMSA IMSA

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours win
Le Mans Le Mans

Hydrogen cars to be able to fight for outright Le Mans 24 Hours win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
7 h
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
9 h
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour

Le Mans 24 Hours Live commentary and updates
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours Live commentary and updates

The gentleman drivers of sportscar racing, and why gradings matter
Le Mans Le Mans

The gentleman drivers of sportscar racing, and why gradings matter

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.