All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Le Mans Road to Le Mans

Jota completes Le Mans airfield shakedown of rebuilt Porsche

Porsche privateer Jota has completed a successful airfield shakedown of its rebuilt 963 LMDh ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
24hLeMans24_061420374032613ND-2

The #12 Jota entry was put through its paces on the Le Mans-Arnage Airport adjacent to the track on Friday evening by Callum Ilott, who crashed the car in second free practice for the centrepiece World Endurance Championship round on Wednesday night.

It followed a record-breaking build of a 963 by the British Jota squad: team principal Sam Hignett revealed that it normally takes three weeks to complete the process.

Ilott, who shares the #12 Porsche with Will Stevens and Norman Nato, expressed satisfaction with the straightline runs for which Jota was given special dispensation by the race stewards.

“Everything looks good, feels good; I think we are ready to roll,” said Ilott of the 30-minute run.

“It was a little wet out there and obviously we had to build up slowly.

“Even though the shakedown was short, it was great to get a little mileage in the car and check the systems.”

#12 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum Ilott, shakedown at the Le Mans Airport

#12 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum Ilott, shakedown at the Le Mans Airport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Ilott also paid tribute to the Jota crew that built up the car around a new monocoque in little more than 24 hours, describing their efforts as “heroic”.

“A huge thank you to Jota for its determination and team spirit,” he said.

“It’s humbling and makes me proud to be part of this family.”

Jota needed to re-tub the quickest of its 963s, in which Ilott had earlier made it through to Hyperpole with eighth place in opening qualifying.

Ilott’s impact with the barriers broke an insert stud on the mounting of the bottom right front wishbone.

Porsche supplied a replacement monocoque - one of two it brings to European WEC races - and then transferred all the running gear, including the powertrain, and the bodywork to the new tub.

This is demanded by Le Mans and WEC regulations, which preclude the use of spare cars.

Stevens is scheduled to drive the car in the 15-minute warm-up at 1200, four hours before the traditional 1600 start of the race at Le Mans.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?
Next article Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
LMDh, LMH regulations extended to 2029 WEC, IMSA seasons

LMDh, LMH regulations extended to 2029 WEC, IMSA seasons

WEC
LMDh, LMH regulations extended to 2029 WEC, IMSA seasons
WEC confirms two-car rule for Hypercar manufacturers for 2025

WEC confirms two-car rule for Hypercar manufacturers for 2025

WEC
WEC confirms two-car rule for Hypercar manufacturers for 2025
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
More from
Callum Ilott
Brown: Ilott on McLaren's "consideration list" for 2025 IndyCar drive

Brown: Ilott on McLaren's "consideration list" for 2025 IndyCar drive

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Brown: Ilott on McLaren's "consideration list" for 2025 IndyCar drive
How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours

How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa
How Porsche privateers proved their worth in an elongated WEC Spa 6 Hours
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test
Jota Sport
More from
Jota Sport
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race
The unheralded “leader” helping Jota to new heights in the WEC

The unheralded “leader” helping Jota to new heights in the WEC

WEC
Spa
The unheralded “leader” helping Jota to new heights in the WEC
Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC
Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Latest news

Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024

Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024
Supercars Darwin: Feeney and Brown dominate Sunday race

Supercars Darwin: Feeney and Brown dominate Sunday race

SUP Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: Feeney and Brown dominate Sunday race
Le Mans 24h, H15: Heavy rain neutralises race behind safety car

Le Mans 24h, H15: Heavy rain neutralises race behind safety car

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H15: Heavy rain neutralises race behind safety car
Le Mans 24h, H12: Porsche battles against Toyota at the halfway point

Le Mans 24h, H12: Porsche battles against Toyota at the halfway point

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H12: Porsche battles against Toyota at the halfway point

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe