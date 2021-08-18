Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans News

Hypercar Le Mans power settings "worth 1.6s" a lap

By:

The increase in power afforded to the Hypercar class at this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours gives a lap time gain of more than a second and a half.

Toyota and Glickenhaus have both stated that the extra 20kW or 27bhp they are running is worth in the region of 1.6s a lap around the 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon estimated "the 20kW increase is 1.6s."

Luca Ciancetti, technical director of the Podium organisation that has developed the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH, agreed with Toyota's simulations.

"I think it is in this area; more or less, I would say 1.6s is a good estimation," he said.

The Toyota and Glickenhaus Le Mans Hypercars and Alpine's grandfathered LMP1 car have been allowed to run at the higher of two horsepower figures laid down in the rules.

It was originally planned for the cars to run at a 500kW (670bhp) maximum at Le Mans rather than the 520kW (697bhp) allowed to the cars at other rounds of the World Endurance Championship.

The shift to the higher figure was made in the run-up to the Le Mans test day last weekend in order to maintain a separation in lap time between the cars in the Hypercar class and the LMP2 machinery in the secondary prototype division.

The increase in pace has already played out at Le Mans this year.

The time-topping Glickenhaus and both Toyotas all lapped below the 3m30s target race lap time for the new cars in Sunday's Le Mans test day.

That was despite a 'green' track and surface temperatures in that peaked in excess of 40deg C during the official pre-event test.

Vasselon suggested that the best lap times would have been below 3m30s even if the cars had been running at the lower power figure.

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Romain Dumas

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Romain Dumas

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

"With the grip increase later in the week we would have been below 3m30s with 500kW," he said.

"We can say on performance we are exactly on the plan for the series."

Vasselon's comments intimate that the fastest times in practice and qualifying on Wednesday and Thursday this week will be some way below the 3m30s mark.

It should be remembered that this figure was always envisaged as an average lap time in the race rather than the one-lap pace for the new cars.

The Toyota has been allowed maximum power of 515kW at Le Mans this week, as laid down by the Balance of Performance table.

Its power was revised downward by 5kW for the Portimao 8 Hours WEC round in June when Glickenhaus joined the championship.

It appears that the Toyota GR010 HYBRID would have run at 495kW at Le Mans had there been no upshift in the power.

Vasselon said that the increase in power will not have an effect on the fuel mileage of the car and that the GR010s will still be able to do the 12-lap stints envisaged for the LMH class.

"We are able to do 12 laps," he told Autosport.

"I would say theoretically it is a bit more difficult, but we can do 12 laps."

There has so far been no change in the BoP from last weekend's Le Mans test day.

That means any revision to the BoP ahead of the race is likely to come on the 'rest' day at Le Mans on Friday.

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow
LM

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

1m
LM

Hypercar Le Mans power settings "worth 1.6s" a lap

11m
Kubica hopes Le Mans debut will be "different" to previous 24h races
LM

Kubica hopes Le Mans debut will be "different" to previous 24h races

3 h
Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
LM

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

5 h
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans
LM

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

5 h
Gary Watkins
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow
Le Mans

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Bentley working on electric Continental GT3
GT

Bentley working on electric Continental GT3

Pierson set to become youngest Le Mans driver at 16 next year with United
WEC

Pierson set to become youngest Le Mans driver at 16 next year with United

Yamaha won't allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases
Formula 1 Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure
Formula E Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
1m
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
5 h
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans Plus

How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow
Le Mans Le Mans

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Hypercar Le Mans power settings "worth 1.6s" a lap
Le Mans Le Mans

Hypercar Le Mans power settings "worth 1.6s" a lap

Kubica hopes Le Mans debut will be "different" to previous 24h races
Le Mans Le Mans

Kubica hopes Le Mans debut will be "different" to previous 24h races

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

