Previous / GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024
Le Mans News

Ferrari ‘surprised’ by timing of Le Mans BoP change

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

Ferrari GT technical director Ferdinando Cannizzo says the timing of a Balance of Performance tweak handed down to the Italian marque at the Le Mans 24 Hours was “really surprising”.

Ferrari ‘surprised’ by timing of Le Mans BoP change

Ferrari GTE Pro drivers Daniel Serra and James Calado finished first and second in qualifying practice on Wednesday, with the fastest Porsche – the #92 factory entry of Kevin Estre – 0.768 seconds down in third.

But after the privateer Proton-run WeatherTech Porsche topped Wednesday evening’s Free Practice 2 session, the FIA Endurance Committee released an updated bulletin on Thursday targeted at limiting Ferrari’s boost levels – understood to equal an eight horsepower reduction – and docking one litre of fuel capacity.

The changes impacting Ferraris in both the GTE Pro and GTE Am classes were required to take place with immediate effect, leaving Cannizzo unhappy that the information was only relayed to the team “two minutes before a session, so it cost us 30 minutes of the session to adjust the cars”.

Speaking to Autosport, Cannizzo said: “Having a BoP adjustment is something that could happen. It’s up to the FIA, ACO to decide whether the car is balanced or not. What surprised us is the way that it came.

“And also was surprising that they didn’t wait to the end of all testing sessions and the hyperpole to collect all the data, so this was surprising to us.

“If they believe that the car is more balanced this way, we have no problem, but the way that the BoP adjustment came, yes, this was really surprising to us.”

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Pro, Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina, Sam Bird

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Pro, Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina, Sam Bird

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Serra finished second in the Hyperpole session, 0.181s behind the privateer Porsche of HubAuto’s Dries Vanthoor, while Gianmaria Bruni finished last of the cars to set a time in fifth after Estre crashed on his first flyer at Indianapolis.

In GTE Am meanwhile, Porsche locked out the top three positions, while the fastest Ferrari of Cetilar’s Antonio Fuoco ended up 1.4s down in fourth.

Cannizzo said that the HubAuto car’s pace had been “a bit of a question mark”.

“We are not happy about what happened yesterday, on both classes to be honest,” he said.

“While we were not shy at all in showing our performance and this was clear in quali and hyperpole, on the other side we saw some competitors a little bit shy on showing the ultimate potential.

Read Also:

“I think having a privateer car on the pole is a bit of a question mark, the same as when competitors improve in sector one and sector two and then pit not to have the cars showing the performance.

“I hope this will not amount that the ultimate performance will be shown only in the race, because it will be not fair at all.

“But we are confident that we can fight during the race for this Le Mans.”

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
2 h
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
23 h
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
Aug 11, 2021

