Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: #8 Toyota heads 1-2 in red-flagged FP2

By:

The #8 Toyota of Sebastien Buemi set the fastest time in Free Practice 2 ahead of this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours, while WeatherTech's privateer Porsche topped GTE Pro.

Le Mans 24h: #8 Toyota heads 1-2 in red-flagged FP2

The two-hour FP2 session was run in darkness throughout, with all drivers required to complete at least five laps at night ahead of Saturday’s race.

Jose Maria Lopez set the early pace in the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID he shares with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi with a time of 3m29.810s, while Kazuki Nakajima worked down to 3m30.705s in the sister #8 machine.

Soon after taking over the #8 car he shares with Nakajima and Brendon Hartley, Buemi improved to a 3m30.176s and then lowered it to 3m29.351s, over four tenths up on the sister car.

Meanwhile, Conway locked up and went off into the gravel at Mulsanne on his first dark flying lap in the #7 Toyota, but made it back to the pits. Kobayashi closed to within 0.387s of Buemi in the closing stages, but was unable to wrest away the top spot.

After a red flag to recover Daniel Serra's #52 GTE Pro Ferrari, which came to a halt after suffering a puncture, there was a fierce competition for best-of-the-rest spot between Glickenhaus and Alpine.

Pipo Derani unleashed a lap of 3m30.112s in his #708 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 with 30 minutes remaining to go third fastest, 0.761s off the quickest Toyota time.

That jumped him ahead of Nicolas Lapierre's 3m30.744s in the Alpine-Gibson A480, with Ryan Briscoe bringing up the rear in the five-car Hypercar field with the #709 Glickenhaus.

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar, Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Romain Dumas

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar, Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Romain Dumas

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

In LMP2, Anthony Davison set the quickest time in Jota’s #38 ORECA at 3m32.390s, 0.218s ahead of Berlin E-Prix winner Norman Nato’s Realteam Racing #70 example.

Having missed out on Hyperpole, United Autosport's World Endurance Championship points-leading #22 car placed third, ahead of G-Drive’s #26 Aurus-badged ORECA and the #21 Dragonspeed USA car in Ben Hanley’s hands. However, the Briton ran into the gravel at Indianapolis on the very next lap.

The only incident of note besides that was the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports #24 car, which stopped on track in Patrick Kelly’s hands, causing a slow zone while it was towed away.

In GTE Pro, Ferrari returnee Sam Bird was the first to dip under the 3m50s barrier, producing a lap of 3m49.993s in the #52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE that he shares with Serra and Miguel Molina, before Fred Makowiecki's #91 factory Porsche 911 RSR-19 usurped him with a 3m49.938s.

Serra hit trouble just before the halfway point of the session when the Brazilian suffered a huge lockup at Mulsanne Corner and had to crawl along as the tyre blew, wrecking the car's front-right bodywork.The car was recovered back to the pits on a tow truck.

After the red flag, Laurens Vanthoor grabbed the top spot in the Proton-run WeatherTech Racing Porsche with an impressive lap of 3m49.018s, putting the 2018 Le Mans GTE Pro class winner to the top spot by nine tenths of a second.

Behind Makowiecki and Serra, the #52 machine staying in the garage for the rest of the session, Neel Jani was fourth fastest in the #92 works Porsche on 3m50.589s, ahead of the #51 Ferrari driven by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Come Ledogar.

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Pro, Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina, Davide Rigon

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Pro, Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina, Davide Rigon

Photo by: Paul Foster

In GTE Am, fastest qualifier Julien Andlauer again set the pace in his #88 Dempsey-Proton Porsche, the Frenchman's 3m51.452s effort beating Riccardo Pera’s early 3m52.206s that had kept the #56 Team Project 1 Porsche at the head of the times for the majority of the session.

Jeroen Bleekemolen further demoted Pera late on in his #388 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari to take second spot.

The #39 Spirit of Race Ferrari and #98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin were fourth and fifth.

Robby Foley crashed his #46 Team Project 1 Porsche at Tertre Rouge late on, suffering heavy right-rear damage and causing a red flag that curtailed the session three minutes early.

The next session is Free Practice 3 at 2pm local time on Thursday.

Le Mans 24 Hours - FP2 results:

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 29 3'29.351  
2 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 27 3'29.738 0.387
3 Brazil Pipo Derani
France Franck Mailleux
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 26 3'30.112 0.761
4 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 24 3'30.744 1.393
5 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Romain Dumas 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 26 3'31.109 1.758
6 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 25 3'32.390 3.039
7 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 3'32.608 3.257
8 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 24 3'33.076 3.725
9 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Aurus 01 LMP2 24 3'33.098 3.747
10 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		Oreca 07 LMP2 23 3'33.416 4.065
11 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
China Ye Yifei 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 3'33.545 4.194
12 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 18 3'33.557 4.206
13 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 24 3'33.617 4.266
14 Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 21 3'33.725 4.374
15 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United States Ricky Taylor
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 27 3'33.867 4.516
16 France Nico Jamin
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 3'33.923 4.572
17 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 3'34.131 4.780
18 United States Dwight Merriman
France Thomas Laurent
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		Oreca 07 LMP2 17 3'34.171 4.820
19 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 3'34.287 4.936
20 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 3'34.566 5.215
21 Austria Rene Binder
Guillermo Rojas
France Tristan Gommendy 		Oreca 07 LMP2 24 3'34.593 5.242
22 United States John Falb
Spain Roberto Merhi
Portugal Rui Andrade 		Aurus 01 LMP2 28 3'34.779 5.428
23 France Julien Canal
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Australia James Allen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 3'35.263 5.912
24 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 3'35.696 6.345
25 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Slovakia Matej Konopka 		Oreca 07 LMP2 21 3'36.779 7.428
26 United States Patrick Kelly
France Gabriel Aubry
Switzerland Simon Trummer 		Oreca 07 LMP2 20 3'36.935 7.584
27 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 25 3'37.248 7.897
28 Takuma Aoki
Belgium Nigel Bailly
France Matthieu Lahaye 		Oreca 07 INNOVATIVE CAR 22 3'37.708 8.357
29 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 LMP2 5 3'39.361 10.010
30 France Vincent Capillaire
Arnold Robin
France Maxime Robin 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 3'40.003 10.652
31 United States Cooper MacNeil
New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 22 3'49.018 19.667
32 United Kingdom James Winslow
Australia John Corbett
Tom Cloet 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 22 3'49.894 20.543
33 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 25 3'49.938 20.587
34 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
United Kingdom Sam Bird 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 10 3'49.993 20.642
35 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 27 3'50.589 21.238
36 Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Portugal Alvaro Parente
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 18 3'50.877 21.526
37 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
France Côme Ledogar 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 15 3'50.972 21.621
38 France Julien Andlauer
United States Dominique Bastien
Lance Arnold		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 16 3'51.452 22.101
39 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 21 3'51.959 22.608
40 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 26 3'52.206 22.855
41 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 24 3'52.209 22.858
42 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Germany Marco Seefried 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 23 3'52.371 23.020
43 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
South Africa David Perel
Ireland Matthew Griffin 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 26 3'52.382 23.031
44 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 26 3'52.385 23.034
45 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Rino Mastronardi
United Kingdom Callum Ilott 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 26 3'52.448 23.097
46 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 20 3'52.550 23.199
47 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 25 3'52.633 23.282
48 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Australia Scott Andrews
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 23 3'52.663 23.312
49 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Italy Francesco Castellacci 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 24 3'52.795 23.444
50 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 24 3'52.908 23.557
51 Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 26 3'52.923 23.572
52 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Paolo Ruberti
Italy Raffaele Giammaria 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 22 3'52.938 23.587
53 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 24 3'53.021 23.670
54 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Vuttikhorn Inthraphuvasak
Florian Latorre		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 24 3'53.072 23.721
55 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 23 3'53.220 23.869
56 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 25 3'53.389 24.038
57 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 25 3'53.610 24.259
58 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 25 3'54.702 25.351
59 United Kingdom John Hartshorne
Ollie Hancock
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 24 3'55.065 25.714
60 Norway Dennis Olsen
Norway Anders Buchardt
Robert Foley		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 24 3'55.186 25.835
61 France Thomas Neubauer
United States Rodrigo Sales
United Kingdom Jody Fannin 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 24 3'59.912 30.561
62 Germany Robert Renauer
Germany Ralf Bohn
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 25 4'01.314 31.963
Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in

