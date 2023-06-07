Subscribe
Previous / Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Next / Toyota "suffering a lot" for top speed at Le Mans after BoP hit
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Ferrari still behind Toyota going to Le Mans, reckons Giovinazzi

Ferrari goes into the start of practice for this week’s Le Mans 24 Hours still behind Toyota in the Hypercar pecking order, believes Antonio Giovinazzi.

Jamie Klein
By:
Co-author:
Gary Watkins
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

The Italian driver made the remarks despite setting the pace in last Sunday’s official test day at the wheel of the #51 499P Le Mans Hypercar he shares with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado for the World Endurance Championship blue riband.

Giovinazzi set a best time of 3m29.504s in the afternoon session, topping the times by a tenth of a second from Porsche driver Laurens Vanthoor, while Toyota’s best car was three tenths off the pace in third in the hands of Kamui Kobayashi.

However, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s opening practice session, Giovinazzi said he is convinced that Toyota remains a step ahead of the Hypercar competition.

“Testing is just testing,” said the ex-Formula 1 racer when asked by Autosport where he feels Ferrari stands relative to its rivals. “I think Toyota is still in front of us, and maybe Porsche and Cadillac are closer to us.

“We are there ready to fight, and the chance is there. It’s 24 hours, anything can happen, but Toyota is still in front. 

“It’s about experience. They have a lot more experience than us, especially at Le Mans. I think we have a fast car - we showed that in qualifying in the first three races [of the WEC season]. But you cannot buy experience.

“We are a young team, we don’t have much experience of this race in a Hypercar. Toyota has that, they know how to win and to be fast. I think for us it’s more about putting pressure on Toyota and maybe something can happen.”

The minimum weight of the Ferrari 499P has been raised by 24kg for Le Mans under Balance of Performance, compared to a 37kg increase for the Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Ferrari sportscar racing technical director Ferdinando Cannizzo backed up Giovinazzi’s assessment that Toyota remains favourite at the start of race week, while stressing that the race will not be a straight fight between the Japanese manufacturer’s GR010 HYBRID and the 499P.

“I guess Toyota are favourites, but I am not underestimating Cadillac and Porsche either,” he said.

“For us the most important thing is reliability. And in terms of reliability Toyota is the benchmark. We know they are the strongest; they can rely on years of experience.

“But we expect the LMDhs [the Cadillac V-Series.R and the Porsche 963] to be part of the game. 

“For sure they will be competitive: it will not be the same situation as the previous WEC races with Toyota too fast and Ferrari as the second force in the championship.”

Read Also:

Giovinazzi added that he hopes the tyre degradation issues Ferrari suffered in the opening part of the WEC season will be less of a concern around the high-speed Circuit de la Sarthe.

“We are focused [on tyres] because it was not our strongest point. We saw at Sebring and Portimao, we focused a lot on that. And I think we improved at Spa in terms of tyre degradation and saving tyres for the race,” he said. 

“Here at Le Mans it’s less of a problem, it’s not such an aggressive track for the tyres, so it can be good for us. But it’s not only about that.

“We just need to focus on being better in degradation and everything we can do. And then, once we start the 24 hours, react at every moment in the best way.”

shares
comments

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Toyota "suffering a lot" for top speed at Le Mans after BoP hit
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota fastest in first practice ahead of Cadillac

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota fastest in first practice ahead of Cadillac

Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota fastest in first practice ahead of Cadillac Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota fastest in first practice ahead of Cadillac

Toyota blasts “Americanisation” of Le Mans with new safety car rules

Toyota blasts “Americanisation” of Le Mans with new safety car rules

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota blasts “Americanisation” of Le Mans with new safety car rules Toyota blasts “Americanisation” of Le Mans with new safety car rules

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car

Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche heads second practice from Ferrari

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche heads second practice from Ferrari

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche heads second practice from Ferrari Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche heads second practice from Ferrari

Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole

Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole

LM Le Mans
Road to Le Mans

Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole

WRC drivers meeting a “constructive” forum for future improvements

WRC drivers meeting a “constructive” forum for future improvements

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

WRC drivers meeting a “constructive” forum for future improvements WRC drivers meeting a “constructive” forum for future improvements

Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream"

Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream"

NAS NASCAR

Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream" Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream"

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Autosport Staff

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
James Newbold

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe