Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Ticktum pulls off last-lap overtake on Dennis for victory

Dan Ticktum stunned Jake Dennis with a last-lap overtake to clinch victory in the Formula E Tokyo opener, while Mitch Evans reclaimed the drivers’ championship lead as Pascal Wehrlein failed to finish.

The Cupra Kiro driver outfoxed Dennis on the final lap, despite having communicated over team radio a few laps earlier that he would not attack and settle for second.

Using a smart strategy, Ticktum undercut Dennis with his mandatory Pit Boost stop, using clean air to set up the overtake on the poleman.

Despite Ticktum’s efforts, Dennis managed to retake the lead with six laps remaining, moving back in front after closing the gap that had opened up during the pitstop phase.

Although it initially seemed Dennis might pull away, Ticktum managed to stay glued to him, aware that an attack to snatch victory from his fellow British driver might come late on.

Curiously, with a few laps to go, the Cupra Kiro driver suggested over the radio that Dennis’ team should be told that he would not attack the Andretti driver, as to prevent the chasing pack from closing back in.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ticktum initially did not attack, leaving Dennis what seemed like an almost assured victory, but on the final lap the Cupra Kiro driver launched his move to take the lead and duly clinch his second career win in Formula E. It is not known whether Dennis had been given Ticktum’s earlier message about not attacking.

The Andretti driver duly had to settle for second place, bringing home important points with a view to the world title fight as he climbed to third in the standings, 14 points behind Evans, who took advantage of Wehrlein’s retirement to move back to the top of the standings by three points over the German.

Earlier in the race, Wehrlein was involved in an incident with Antonio Felix da Costa that left the Porsche driver in the barrier.

Nick Cassidy completed the podium for Citroen, an emotion result to honour the memory of team principal Cyril Blais who died the week before the Japanese round.

Read Also: Formula E Citroen Formula E team boss Cyril Blais dies aged 43

Evans kept clear of Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara for fourth place, a fine drive having been eliminated in the first stage of qualifying, with Jean-Eric Vergne in sixth for Citroen.

Defending Formula E champion Oliver Rowland kept his title hopes alive with seventh place for Nissan, as Pepe Marti (Cupra Kiro), da Costa (Jaguar) and Taylor Barnard (DS Penske) rounded out the top 10.

Formula E - Tokyo E-Prix results



