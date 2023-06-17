Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
IndyCar / Road America News

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

Team Penske’s Will Power has hit out at Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon and the Road America track’s runoff after a “painful” IndyCar day at Road America.

Charles Bradley
By:
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Power’s car had to be rebuilt after a bizarre crash in Saturday morning’s practice session with six-time champion Scott Dixon, who didn’t see the Australian coming after he’d spun and allowed Grosjean to pass.

Dixon then immediately drove into Power’s path, wrecking both cars, which led to a physical altercation when Power shoved his shoulder as he confronted his fellow Indy 500 winner.

This came after Grosjean had edged Power onto the grass moments earlier at over 150mph.

When interviewed by NBC Peacock after he failed to progress after Q1, Power produced an epic rant over Dixon, Grosjean and the Road America track’s runoff – after he’d suffered a wild off on the exit of the Carousel that flung his car into the air.

“This track’s terrible when you go off, they do a terrible job here,” he said. “They need to pick up their game, anywhere you go off you almost break your back every time. I’ve done it a couple of times this weekend, so they need a kick in the butt for this place.

“Just pissed about what Dixon did this morning, just ruined our whole weekend, it was just a terrible move.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet accident

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet accident

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Power was late joining qualifying as a loose tool had been left in his cockpit due to the frenzied nature of the repairs, and there were wild scenes in the pitlane as the team sought to locate it.

“The guys did a great job, unfortunately, we had a screwdriver in there so I was the last to get going but everyone thrashed and did a fantastic job,” he added. “We got out there and I did everything I could.

“It’s just so hard in this field if you’re behind the eight ball, you’re not sure where the aero balance is with a new wing and new floor, so frustrating as I felt we were so quick this morning, just disappointed with what happened. Really disappointed.

“And Grosjean is a piece of crap if you saw what he did in practice, he needs a punch in the face.”

Grosjean was unavailable for interview on this subject, as he swiftly departed the pitlane after struggling in qualifying. He too suffered a wild flight, this time after being launched by a bump at the exit of the Turn 1 runoff.

After returning to the pits, Grosjean declared the car was “broken”. He will start 19th, with Power 22nd and Dixon 23rd.

Read Also:
shares
comments

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

IndyCar
Road America

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls after hour 6

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls after hour 6

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls after hour 6 Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls after hour 6

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Sachsenring

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe