Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Road America: Palou shunts, Dixon and Power clash physically in FP2 Next / IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
IndyCar / Road America News

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Scott Dixon has apologized to Will Power and his team over the “mistake on my behalf” that caused a collision and led to a post-crash flare-up between them in Road America IndyCar practice.

Charles Bradley
By:
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Dixon spun his Chip Ganassi Racing car on the exit of Canada Corner and let Andretti Autosport's Romain Grosjean past him as he got back up to racing speed. But Dixon then suddenly swerved left into the path of Team Penske's Will Power, who was on a hot lap.

The pair collided, smashing the left-front wheel of Dixon's car before they both slammed into the concrete wall.

Power, whose car suffered huge damage to three corners, immediately radioed: "What the ****? What the ****?"

Power then got out of his car and shoved an apologetic Dixon in the shoulder as he remonstrated with his fellow Antipodean.

"Scott just moved abruptly and I was comin' and it's a very unfortunate incident," Power told NBC Peacock. "Nothing I could really do there.

"I didn't expect him to move. Such a pity, I felt like we had a pretty good car. We'll rebuild it and see what happens there."

The pair then discussed the incident in the medical car on the way back to the infield care centre, where they were given a clean bill of health.

Asked about their discussion, Power replied: "I just said I didn't expect such an abrupt move and not a good situation, but these things happen."

Dixon was apologetic over the incident, but both crews are facing a race against time to prepare their cars in time for qualifying.

"We were only really old tires, maybe 20 laps on them, just trying to get some balance checks," he related. "I kinda spun going into [Turn] 12 there, and then I saw Grosjean out of my mirror after I recovered, and I didn't realize Power was even there.

"Really sorry for him and obviously his team, just a mistake on my behalf and feel frustrated for wrecking my car and his car as well."

When he was shown a replay of the post-clash confrontation, Dixon added: "We ended up getting in the medical car together, he was fine after that. Everybody gets pretty fired up and especially with how tight it is at the moment.

"It is what it is, but I just feel bad for the situation."

shares
comments

IndyCar Road America: Palou shunts, Dixon and Power clash physically in FP2

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

IndyCar
Road America

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap

IndyCar
Indy 500

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls after hour 6

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls after hour 6

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls after hour 6 Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls after hour 6

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Sachsenring

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe