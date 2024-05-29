All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Detroit

Vautier returns to IndyCar with Coyne for Detroit

Tristan Vautier will return to the IndyCar Series for Dale Coyne Racing at this weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
indycar-texas-2017-tristan-vautier-dale-coyne-racing-honda

The 34-year-old will drive the Honda-powered #51 entry on the tight and challenging street circuit based in the heart of Motor City.

The upcoming outing will mark Vautier’s return to the IndyCar Series for the first time since 2017, when he was called upon by the team as substitute for the injured Sebastien Bourdais at Texas Motor Speedway. The French driver finished 16th on what was his first IndyCar outing for almost two years.

The last time Vautier was in Detroit was when IndyCar raced at nearby Belle Isle as part of a double-header weekend, which saw him finish 17th in the first race before scoring a series-best result of fourth in race two. He has 31 career IndyCar starts, including 12 with Dale Coyne Racing.

“Coming back to Dale Coyne Racing is like coming back to family and I want to thank Dale and Falcon Motorsport for giving me this opportunity,” Vautier said.

Vautier has spent his recent years finding success in sportscar racing, competing in both the IMSA Sportscar Championship, the World Endurance Championship and the European Le Mans Series.

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680 of Tristan Vautier

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680 of Tristan Vautier

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In 2021, he was part of the JDC-Miller MotorSports squad that took victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring, while taking a further rostrum at Long Beach that year. In 2022, Vautier was part of the team that finished third at the Daytona 24 Hours, second at the 12 Hours of Sebring and another third at Long Beach.

Most recently, the French driver dovetailed a 2023 ELMS campaign with a partial outing in the WEC for Vanwall.

Read Also:

At next month’s Le Mans 24 Hours, Vautier will act as reserve driver for the Chip Ganassi Cadillac squad in the Hypercar class.

Vautier becomes the fifth different driver of the #51 car this year, after Colin Braun started the year before Nolan Siegel stepped in for the second round and Luca Ghiotto took over for rounds three and four. Katherine Legge became the fourth driver as she competed at the Indianapolis 500.

Watch: Newgarden Beats O'Ward To Go Back-To-Back - The 108th Indy 500 Review

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Karun Chandhok's Indy 500 adventure and why every fan should experience it
Next article Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

IndyCar
Detroit
Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds
Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”

Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”
Larson keen for Indy 500 return, "upset with myself" after speeding penalty

Larson keen for Indy 500 return, "upset with myself" after speeding penalty

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Larson keen for Indy 500 return, "upset with myself" after speeding penalty
Tristan Vautier
More from
Tristan Vautier
Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac
Daytona 24 Hours: Vautier leads for JDC Miller after three hours

Daytona 24 Hours: Vautier leads for JDC Miller after three hours

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours: Vautier leads for JDC Miller after three hours
Sebring 12 Hours: Vautier takes pole for Spirit of Daytona Cadillac

Sebring 12 Hours: Vautier takes pole for Spirit of Daytona Cadillac

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours: Vautier takes pole for Spirit of Daytona Cadillac
Dale Coyne Racing
More from
Dale Coyne Racing
The Indy 500 non-qualifier who provided a glimpse of IndyCar's future

The Indy 500 non-qualifier who provided a glimpse of IndyCar's future

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
The Indy 500 non-qualifier who provided a glimpse of IndyCar's future
Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash

Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash
Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Latest news

Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract

Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract
Is F1 2024's split between the top and bottom five teams over?

Is F1 2024's split between the top and bottom five teams over?

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Is F1 2024's split between the top and bottom five teams over?
Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion in 2025

Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion in 2025

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion in 2025
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe