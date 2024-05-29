Vautier returns to IndyCar with Coyne for Detroit
Tristan Vautier will return to the IndyCar Series for Dale Coyne Racing at this weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix.
The 34-year-old will drive the Honda-powered #51 entry on the tight and challenging street circuit based in the heart of Motor City.
The upcoming outing will mark Vautier’s return to the IndyCar Series for the first time since 2017, when he was called upon by the team as substitute for the injured Sebastien Bourdais at Texas Motor Speedway. The French driver finished 16th on what was his first IndyCar outing for almost two years.
The last time Vautier was in Detroit was when IndyCar raced at nearby Belle Isle as part of a double-header weekend, which saw him finish 17th in the first race before scoring a series-best result of fourth in race two. He has 31 career IndyCar starts, including 12 with Dale Coyne Racing.
“Coming back to Dale Coyne Racing is like coming back to family and I want to thank Dale and Falcon Motorsport for giving me this opportunity,” Vautier said.
Vautier has spent his recent years finding success in sportscar racing, competing in both the IMSA Sportscar Championship, the World Endurance Championship and the European Le Mans Series.
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680 of Tristan Vautier
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
In 2021, he was part of the JDC-Miller MotorSports squad that took victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring, while taking a further rostrum at Long Beach that year. In 2022, Vautier was part of the team that finished third at the Daytona 24 Hours, second at the 12 Hours of Sebring and another third at Long Beach.
Most recently, the French driver dovetailed a 2023 ELMS campaign with a partial outing in the WEC for Vanwall.
At next month’s Le Mans 24 Hours, Vautier will act as reserve driver for the Chip Ganassi Cadillac squad in the Hypercar class.
Vautier becomes the fifth different driver of the #51 car this year, after Colin Braun started the year before Nolan Siegel stepped in for the second round and Luca Ghiotto took over for rounds three and four. Katherine Legge became the fourth driver as she competed at the Indianapolis 500.
Watch: Newgarden Beats O'Ward To Go Back-To-Back - The 108th Indy 500 Review
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac
Daytona 24 Hours: Vautier leads for JDC Miller after three hours
Sebring 12 Hours: Vautier takes pole for Spirit of Daytona Cadillac
The Indy 500 non-qualifier who provided a glimpse of IndyCar's future
Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by heavy Siegel crash
Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
Latest news
Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract
Is F1 2024's split between the top and bottom five teams over?
Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion in 2025
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer
Autosport Plus
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments