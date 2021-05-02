Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Texas IndyCar: Kanaan leads O’Ward in sole practice Next / McLaughlin "probably too happy" after "unexpected" IndyCar podium
IndyCar / Texas Race report

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, McLaughlin stars to score NZ 1-2

By:

Scott Dixon led almost all of the IndyCar Texas Motor Speedway opener to score his fifth win at the venue, while Scott McLaughlin was second on his oval debut.

Under a gloomy sky, the Genesys 300 contest got underway 35 minutes early as IndyCar attempted to squeeze it into the TV window – and without pushing back the first race of this double-header.

With qualifying having been cancelled due to rain delaying practice, championship points ensured Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing led the field to the green, ahead of Team Penske’s Will Power, Scott Dixon (Ganassi), Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport), Simon Pagenaud (Penske) and Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing).

Palou made a superb start allowing Dixon to follow him through into second ahead of Power and, on lap three, Dixon took Palou around the outside of the front straight kink to take the lead.

Dixon was leading by 0.3 seconds from Palou by lap 20, with Power hanging 1s back, taking care not to cook his tyres in the dirty air of the car in front, and behind him Herta did the same. With the race possible in three stops, drivers were having to nurse their Firestones – some as early as lap 25 – as they started vibrating due to wear rather than blisters.

Graham Rahal ducked his Rahal Letterman Lanigan machine into the pits on lap 50, and that triggered an exodus from the racing surface.

The yellow flew then flew a few laps later as Sebastien Bourdais was tagged by Josef Newgarden exiting Turn 2 as Bourdais reacted to Herta slowing for the pits. The impact sent the Foyt driver hard, backward, into the outside wall. He was checked at the infield medical centre, released and cleared to drive in Sunday’s race.

Those who had yet to stop and couldn’t while the pits were closed, included Dixon, Palou, Harvey, Herta, Newgarden, and McLaughlin. They were allowed in on lap 64, and those who had pitted under green, before the yellow, found themselves shuffled down the order. Most prominent of these was Power, now in 12th.

Dixon and Palou were able to resume in a Ganassi 1-2 ahead of Herta, Harvey and Alexander Rossi, while Newgarden was moved to the back of the pack as punishment for avoidable contact.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda, start

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Harvey in fourth kept the pressure on Herta as Rossi trailed him but stayed ahead of McLaughlin, who now found himself as Penske’s lead runner.  

Dixon went to lap 126 before making his second stop, leaving Palou up front ahead of Pietro Fittipaldi and Power as the rest of the leaders ducked into pitlane. Power gave it just one more lap, Palou two more and Fittipaldi three more.

Dixon’s lead over the next best car was 3.4s, whereas Felix Rosenqvist who’d pitted on lap 118 was up to second for Arrow McLaren SP. Behind him ran McLaughlin, while Palou was down to fourth.

Rosenqvist moved to within half a second of Dixon on lap 150 as they picked their way through traffic, while McLaughlin moved in on the Swede ahead, briefly obliging him to defend the inside line.

Then James Hinchcliffe lost it in the dirty air behind Rosenqvist as the Arrow McLaren SP driver lapped him, he slid on the long ‘PJ1’ patch on the track between Turn 1 and 2 and made heavy left-rear contact with the SAFER barrier on the outside of Turn 2. He was checked at the medical centre and was soon released.

The field dived for the pits as soon as it opened, and Dixon emerged in front, but now McLaughlin was his nearest challenger for Rosenqvist had fallen to 12th after a slow stop and then being slowed on exiting his box.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda takes the checker flag

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Behind Dixon and McLaughlin at the restart were Pato O’Ward and Palou, with Herta having fallen to fifth during the pitstop exchange, ahead of Jack Harvey, Rossi, Newgarden, Graham Rahal and Pagenaud.

Dixon sprinted away from McLaughlin and O’Ward on the restart, while Newgarden and Rahal deposed Harvey, despite the Meyer Shank car making a heavy defence against the RLL driver. 

The drama wasn’t over yet as, on lap 191, Herta had to duck into the pits with a problem that was causing his right-rear brake to catch fire. The St. Petersburg winner was done for the day.

Dixon resisted the pressure from McLaughlin to score his fifth TMS win, the 51st of his career – just one behind Mario Andretti – and took the lead of the championship.

O’Ward finished 1.5s down to claim the first podium of the season for Arrow McLaren SP, and move up to fourth in the championship, ahead of Palou who scored his best oval finish and slipped to second in the points race.

Newgarden salvaged sixth behind the charging Rahal.

Race 1 result

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 212 1:45'51.341  
2 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 212 1:45'51.606 0.264
3 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 212 1:45'53.122 1.780
4 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 212 1:45'54.197 2.856
5 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 212 1:45'57.945 6.604
6 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 212 1:45'59.244 7.903
7 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 212 1:45'59.846 8.504
8 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 212 1:46'00.931 9.589
9 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 212 1:46'01.407 10.065
10 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 212 1:46'01.768 10.427
11 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States Chip Ganassi Racing 212 1:46'03.360 12.018
12 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 212 1:46'03.920 12.578
13 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP 212 1:46'04.289 12.947
14 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 212 1:46'05.696 14.354
15 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 212 1:46'06.392 15.050
16 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 212 1:46'08.835 17.493
17 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 212 1:46'11.235 19.893
18 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 212 1:46'15.298 23.956
19 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 211 1:46'06.957 1 Lap
20 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 211 1:46'12.124 1 Lap
21 United States Conor Daly United Kingdom Carlin 211 1:46'16.691 1 Lap
22 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 190 1:37'20.280 22 Laps
23 Canada James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 158 1:15'50.871 54 Laps
24 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 22'53.581 157 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Drivers Scott Dixon , Scott McLaughlin
Author David Malsher

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
1h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

