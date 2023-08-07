Subscribe
Previous / McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit
IndyCar / Nashville News

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Will Power has admitted his pre-race panic before Sunday’s Nashville IndyCar event had a negative impact on his strategy, contributing to a finish at the bottom of the top 10.

Charles Bradley
By:
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Team Penske’s reigning champion was late getting into his #12 Chevrolet-powered car when he misplaced his regular earbuds and was then horrified to discover that his spare set wasn’t in his helmet bag either.

Someone had to run to his RV in the paddock to get them, which delayed Power from getting into the car. His late departure from pitlane meant he had to drive flat-out to catch up with the pack and then overtake the majority of the field to take up his seventh place starting spot.

That meant he couldn’t run his first stint as long as he wanted to and subsequently he lost out to those that used the powerful overcut at the opening round of pitstops.

“It was not a very good day, kinda had to use a lot of fuel after I got into the car late,” said Power. “That stopped us going an extra lap [before the first pitstop] and lost us a lot of positions in that sequence. So went from something like third to 10th or 11th.

“Freaked out [about] almost not starting, normally we have a spare pair of earbuds in the [helmet] bag, for some reason they were gone. The primaries, because we finished qualifying late I went back to the bus to do an appearance, they were in the bus.

 

“Yeah, just not a good situation. I’m going to have about five spare pairs from now on! I was freaking out, any longer we were going a lap down and the whole day is ruined by not having any earbuds, so a good lesson there.”

The compromised strategy meant that he slumped to 10th place, losing spots to race-winner Kyle Kirkwood, team-mate Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing) and Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) who all started behind him.

“It was as good as we could do today,” he rued. “Just that bit of strategy stuff meant it was one of those days.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit

Latest news

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe