Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag Next / McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit
IndyCar / Nashville News

Kirkwood feared for Nashville IndyCar win after McLaughlin “ran me down”

Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood feared his Nashville IndyCar race win was in jeopardy after Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin “ran me down on that last lap”.

Charles Bradley
By:
#27: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda, winner

Kirkwood scored his second victory of 2023, his first season with Andretti Autosport, by 0.7s after a four-lap sprint to the finish that followed a late-race red flag.

“We were really good on the initial lap [of the restart] but right there at the end, man, they were so fast and they ran me down on that last lap,” Kirkwood told NBC.

“I really only made a couple of passes on track and they really cycled me to the front on strategy.

“We just made some really smart decisions and hit all of our marks, so a solid day no doubt.”

Kirkwood harked back to his exit from last year’s race, when he ploughed his AJ Foyt-run car into David Malukas towards the end of the race, taking them both out.

“Last time I was here, it was not a very fun event,” he admitted. “We were super-fast and I just needed some kind of redemption and I got it here today.”

McLaughlin, who led the opening stint of the race from pole, was undone by an early yellow flag that allowed cars that started on the harder primary tyres the advantage by closing up, then running longer and overcutting him.

“I gave it my all,” said McLaughlin. “Tried my hardest but Kyle did an unreal job.

“Another top three, good points, bummed not to get the win but we weren’t the best on the day, Kyle was.

#3: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

#3: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Gavin Baker

“Hopefully next year, when we run for the championship [in the newly-appointed season finale race] then we win here and it’ll be a huge party on Broadway. Really proud of the effort today.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou finished third to extend his points lead over McLaughlin’s team-mate Josef Newgarden to 84.

“It was a great day, all in all, I’m disappointed with fourth,” said Newgarden. “I’m never happy unless we’re leaving with a win.

“I felt like we ran a really good race, I felt there was a little more opportunity that didn’t materialise at the beginning, typical street course stuff, you get used up at times.

“The team executed well, there’s some things we gotta work on that are pretty visible to us, but everyone’s doing a great job.

“I think we can leave here pretty happy, just wishing we had a little more.”

Palou almost lost a chunk of points when it looked like he’d have to make an extra pitstop in the closing stages, but a late-race crash avoided a likely tumble into the midfield placings.

“We survived,” he said. “We had the speed but we expected more yellows. We made it work.

“We were saving a tonne of fuel during the race. It was a stressful one, but couldn’t be happier now.”

shares
comments

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

IndyCar
Nashville

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit

McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit

IndyCar
Nashville

McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

F1 Formula 1

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe