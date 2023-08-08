Lundqvist returns for Indianapolis IndyCar race, MSR plans Friday announcement
Linus Lundqvist will return to Meyer Shank Racing’s IndyCar squad this weekend at Indianapolis, in place of Simon Pagenaud, as the team plans a further announcement on Friday.
Pagenaud has missed every race since his horrendous Mid-Ohio crash in practice last month, which was caused by a brake failure, as IndyCar’s medical team has refused to clear him to race after he displayed concussion-style symptoms.
Lundqvist made a highly impressive IndyCar debut in Nashville last weekend, qualifying in 11th and running as high as third during the pitstop cycles. He was on for a strong finish when he crashed out with 10 laps to go, but set the race’s fastest lap beforehand.
“First, I want to say a massive thank you to Mike [Shank] and Jim [Meyer] for their trust to put me back in the car again,” Lundqvist, the reigning Indy NXT champion, said. “The Nashville weekend was great in so many ways.
“Obviously, a lot of impressions and a lot of new stuff for me going on that weekend and I was pretty disappointed with the way that it ended. It was my mistake and I enjoyed it up until that point.
“I think it also left me and the team wanting more, which I am grateful for another opportunity at Indy. I know it is going to be tough again, but now I have a whole race weekend under my belt.
“Hopefully we can string some good results together and find some good speed, but I feel like it is going to be a super weekend.”
Linus Lundqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, with Michael Shank
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Lundqvist will again partner full-season driver Helio Castroneves at the Brickyard weekend, which will see IndyCar run in conjunction with NASCAR. IndyCar runs its 85-lap race on Saturday, its second event of the year on the IMS road course.
The Swedish racer has four starts on the track in Indy NXT competition, starting from pole in three out of the four races. He has two wins on his resume, both of which were converted from pole.
Meyer Shank Racing has revealed there will be a further major announcement at Indianapolis on Friday at 11am local time, which is expected to centre on four-time Indy 500 winner Castroneves’ future with the team.
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out
Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out
Blomqvist: IndyCar debut "even harder than I actually thought"
Blomqvist: IndyCar debut "even harder than I actually thought" Blomqvist: IndyCar debut "even harder than I actually thought"
Latest news
Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season
Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season Alex Marquez to remain at Gresini for 2024 MotoGP season
Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained
Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained Video: The F1 2023 technical evolutions explained
Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen
Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.