Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack
IndyCar / Portland News

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break

By:

Alexander Rossi says the Andretti Autosport IndyCar team made big progress in the summer break, which gave him the chance to fight for victory at Portland with Alex Palou.

Rossi started the Grand Prix of Portland from the front row, and although he and Chip Ganassi Racing drivers Palou and Scott Dixon were among those sent to the back of the pack for missing the Turn 1/2 chicane on the opening lap, he kept pace with them and pressurised Palou during the final two restarts.

The 2018 championship runner-up eventually crossed the line within 1.5s of winner Palou and comfortably ahead of Dixon to score his first podium of the season.

“The pace of the car was good all weekend,” said Rossi.

“I think we gave it everything we could there on that last stint, and the red tyres [softer-compound Firestones] had a window of time where they were a little bit better, and then it was just tough with dirty air, and Alex didn't make a mistake.

“It's always going to be hard to just go and drive around the polesitter, but ultimately it was a good day for the team. Good in pit lane, great calls.”

Asked about Ganassi testing at Portland, and Andretti not doing so, Rossi said the effect had been exacerbated by the format of the race weekend.

“I think when you have a two-day event for really no reason and you only have one practice session and only an hour and a half between practice and qualifying, it makes it hard for the guys that didn't test here,” he said.

“For us to get two cars in the Fast Six [Colton Herta was the other], we were really happy with that.

“Hopefully the advantage kind of comes back to us in Laguna [where both Andretti and Ganassi have tested] and we can have a little bit of upper hand coming out of the box there.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebrate on the podium

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebrate on the podium

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“But ultimately I think the team has been doing a good job as of late, and we've just got to keep pushing forward.

“We came out of the summer break with some solutions and identified some issues, and that's been a positive and kind of carried forward.

“We'll do everything we can [in the last two races]. We've got nothing to lose in these last two, so we'll try our best to take some points away from those guys and see what we can get.”

Rossi, who dropped his right-side wheels in the dirt while half a second behind Palou in the closing stages, said he doesn’t ultimately think that made a difference to the outcome of the Portland GP.

“It was just some dirty air, and we had some understeer in that corner in particular,” he explained.

“From there we lost eight-tenths and kind of came back at it, but ultimately unless the guy in front of you makes a mistake… We were even on Push-to-Pass and using it at the same time.

“That's just the way it goes. We were trying everything to put him under pressure and see if we could get him to lock up his fronts, but ultimately he's the championship leader for a reason and drove a great race, and you've just got to accept second sometimes.”

Rossi said that, like Palou, he didn’t understand the penalty from Lap 1 when he was shuffled to the back by Race control, saying he was “upset” when informed over the radio.

“But yeah, it all worked out in the end,” he said. “The guys that started 1-2-3 finished 1-2-3, so you can't complain about it too much.”

shares
comments
Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

Previous article

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

3 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

2 h
3
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

2 h
4
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

1 h
5
Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

1 h
Latest news
Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break
Video Inside
INDY

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break

1 h
Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack
Video Inside
INDY

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

2 h
Portland IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 melee to beat Rossi to victory
INDY

Portland IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 melee to beat Rossi to victory

13 h
Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as Team Penske struggles
INDY

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as Team Penske struggles

Sep 11, 2021
Portland IndyCar: Palou tops practice as Ilott debuts
INDY

Portland IndyCar: Palou tops practice as Ilott debuts

Sep 11, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as Team Penske struggles Portland
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as Team Penske struggles

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Alexander Rossi More
Alexander Rossi
Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours Watkins Glen
IMSA

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Rossi confident for almost all circuits ahead of 2021 IndyCar campaign
IndyCar

Rossi confident for almost all circuits ahead of 2021 IndyCar campaign

Trending Today

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Latest news

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

Portland IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 melee to beat Rossi to victory
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 melee to beat Rossi to victory

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as Team Penske struggles
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as Team Penske struggles

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.