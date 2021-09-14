Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break
IndyCar / Portland News

Newgarden: We’re still in the fight, plenty to play for

By:

Josef Newgarden says he remains positive that he can fight for a third IndyCar crown despite slipping to 34 points from the championship lead with two rounds to go.

Newgarden: We’re still in the fight, plenty to play for

Team Penske's 2017 and '19 champion finished fifth in the Grand Prix of Portland climbing from 16th on the grid, and comprehensively beating erstwhile points leader Pato O’Ward, who could only finish 14th.

But with his other two title rivals Alex Palou and Scott Dixon finishing first and third in their Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas, Newgarden was left somewhat underwhelmed by the weekend as a whole.

“I made a pretty big error at the end of the second caution period,” he told Autosport. “I was in engine Map 8, which you use to run lean and save fuel while you’re under caution.

“At the restart [Lap 57], I forgot to come out of Map 8 so we just weren’t getting full power as we accelerated. That’s when I had to move right to defend from Dixon all down the straight and [Alexander] Rossi got by both of us into Turn 1.

“I think our potential was third, which, given the circumstances – starting 16th, and having to avoid all that mayhem on Lap 1 – was not too bad. But we ended up fifth instead of third.

“So a good day, but not a great day, and definitely not a good weekend overall. Slow in qualifying and then two of our championship rivals beat us in the race, and one of them gets the win.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Newgarden said he and the team as a whole were left puzzled by their wretched qualifying speed which saw none of the quartet escape Q1.

“No, we still don’t really know what caused that performance drop in qualifying,” he said. “It’s really an oddball to me.

“OK, the track temperature changed dramatically, a 25degF increase between practice 1 and quali, so that’s probably part of it. We maybe didn’t account for that well enough, lost the balance compared with our competitors.

“The car was pretty understeery compared with the morning and that ties in with track temp going up.

“But I don’t know if that’s all that the problem was. I’m very surprised by how much speed we seemed to lose from session to session. Our theoretical and out-lap times were very strong in P1, and then we fell out of the mix.

“Then it picked up again for the race. I’d say our race pace was on point.”

Read Also:

Despite Palou now leading the title race by 25 points, and Newgarden being a further nine points behind Arrow McLaren SP’s O’Ward, the Penske driver is taking a positive outlook ahead of this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca, and next week’s finale in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

“We’re still in the fight, plenty to play for here with two to go,” he said. “100 points on offer, and we’re 34 down.”

shares
comments
Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break

Previous article

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

16 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton

37 min
3
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

2 h
4
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

23 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

1 d
Latest news
Newgarden: We’re still in the fight, plenty to play for
INDY

Newgarden: We’re still in the fight, plenty to play for

35m
Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break
Video Inside
INDY

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break

21 h
Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack
Video Inside
INDY

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

23 h
Portland IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 melee to beat Rossi to victory
INDY

Portland IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 melee to beat Rossi to victory

Sep 12, 2021
Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as Team Penske struggles
INDY

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as Team Penske struggles

Sep 11, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Trending Today

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "should never have been anywhere near" Hamilton

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Latest news

Newgarden: We’re still in the fight, plenty to play for
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: We’re still in the fight, plenty to play for

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

Portland IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 melee to beat Rossi to victory
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 melee to beat Rossi to victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.