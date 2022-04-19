Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry “unlikely” this year after Indy 500
IndyCar News

Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet

Paretta Autosport will enter Simona De Silvestro in three IndyCar races this year in partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing and Chevrolet.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet

The #16 Paretta Autosport will enter the 2022 IndyCar Series at Road America, Mid-Ohio and the streets of Nashville, with possible extra entries before the year’s end.

Team owner Beth Paretta said the majority of women who took part in her “women forward” Indianapolis 500 campaign in 2021, the squad’s debut, will be returning and will work in technical partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing.

ECR runs two cars full-time this year for Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly, while team owner Ed Carpenter drives a third car at all the oval events.

He therefore has a third team of engineers and crew members available to assist for road and street races.

“We had a great first year working with Roger Penske and Team Penske in 2021 as part of the Race for Equality and Change initiative and since then I have been working on building the right structure and opportunity to continue to grow our team," Paretta said.

“This new technical alliance with Ed Carpenter Racing is exciting for us and will allow us to continue to grow and compete in multiple races this season.

"Additionally, I am proud to continue our association with Chevrolet who has valued, supported, and championed our efforts for diversity and inclusion from the beginning."

Simona De Silvestro, Paretta Autosport Chevrolet

Simona De Silvestro, Paretta Autosport Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Paretta also announced a new team sponsor, KiwiCo., as the official STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, art, math) learning company that develops hands-on projects and activities "to spark children’s curiosity and creativity" so they "become creative problem solvers and critical thinkers."

KiwiCo. and Paretta Autosport will collaborate throughout their partnership to connect on-track activities to off-track learning opportunities.

Read Also:

De Silvestro, who has competed in 69 IndyCar races and scored a podium finish at Houston in 2013 with KV Racing, said: "I’m incredibly grateful to Beth that she keeps having the trust in me and to be able to get one step more into our journey that we’ve started together last year at the Indy 500.

"I’m excited to get this opportunity and am really looking forward to going to the places we’re going to. These are tracks that, in the past, I’ve been quite strong at, so for me it really gives me a lot of confidence. To be able to get back into an IndyCar at those places … I have a huge smile on my face and I’m really looking forward to it.

"Associating with Ed Carpenter Racing is going to be great.

"I think in them we have a great team as well and it’s an association that is really important for us to grow into the future and hopefully a lot more things will happen together. I think it’s going to be amazing and I can’t wait.

"I’ve been training hard again to get back behind the wheel of an IndyCar, so I’m really looking forward to it."

shares
comments

Related video

Third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry “unlikely” this year after Indy 500
Previous article

Third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry “unlikely” this year after Indy 500
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry “unlikely” this year after Indy 500
IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry “unlikely” this year after Indy 500

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Simona de Silvestro More
Simona de Silvestro
Paretta Autosport hints at more IndyCar races beyond Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Paretta Autosport hints at more IndyCar races beyond Indy 500

De Silvestro to drive in Indy 500 with female-operated Paretta team
IndyCar

De Silvestro to drive in Indy 500 with female-operated Paretta team

De Silvestro to exit full-time Supercars career at end of 2019
Supercars

De Silvestro to exit full-time Supercars career at end of 2019

Ed Carpenter Racing More
Ed Carpenter Racing
Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Williams F1 reserve Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar
IndyCar

Williams F1 reserve Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test
IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test

Latest news

Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet
IndyCar IndyCar

Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet

Third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry “unlikely” this year after Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry “unlikely” this year after Indy 500

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.