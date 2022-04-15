Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar News

Third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry “unlikely” this year after Indy 500

A third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry running beyond May is now looking doubtful as the team focuses on gearing up for three full-time entries for 2023.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Third Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar entry “unlikely” this year after Indy 500

Team president Taylor Kiel and McLaren CEO Zak Brown had been considering the prospect of continuing with a third car this year, after Juan Pablo Montoya’s participation in the Grand Prix of Indy and the Indianapolis 500 alongside full-timers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

However, Kiel has now confirmed to Autosport that other commitments have taken precedence.

“We thought about it quite a bit as a way of preparing for 2023,” he said. “I think going forward you’ll always see us run an extra car in the Indy 500 to stack the odds in our favour a little bit.

“But I think undertaking a third car to dip our toes in the water in the ’22 championship to prepare for ’23 wasn’t a model we felt comfortable with.

"We’ve seen other people do it, and that’s good and fine, but it’s not for us. Our cars are going to be in it full time or not at all – with the exception, as I say, of 500. So I don’t think you’ll see the #6 car [to be used by Montoya in May] again after Indy. I mean, never say never, but I’d say it was unlikely.

“We feel it would be prudent to use the full amount of time that we have before 2023 to build up a program that will be ready to come out of the gate from the start of next year, rather than just toss something together now that could detract from the #5 and #7 programs of Pato and Felix.

“We’re also going to be doing a lot of the 2.4-litre hybrid testing [now scheduled for 2024], so we also need a group prepared for that. So looking at the team today, we’ve got two full-time cars, a third car for the Month of May, I’m trying to build a team to run a third car full-time next year and I need a test team that can go run the hybrid testing program. And there are other projects we’ve got going on, too.”

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Kiel acknowledged that retaining a third crew over the past couple of seasons, even when running only two cars full-time, has paid off.

“In the short term it has been helpful to us, yes, because it gives us flexibility,” said Kiel. “But it’s also important for the medium and long term when we scale up to the third car next year. I’m looking down the barrel of hiring 20-25 more people in the next six to eight months and I’m kinda concerned, just like everybody else.

Read Also:

“We’ve got a lot of openings, we’re trying to expand our operation because we have a lot of cool things on our horizon that we can’t really talk about just yet. I see great things for this team going forward.

“But the lack of qualified staff available out there is a real problem right now. We’re all just poaching from each other within the industry, because we’re all looking for people who are known quantities with experience.”

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Autosport.com
