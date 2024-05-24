All Series
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Palou unsure why he's “struggling a little bit” at Indy 500

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou admits that his Chip Ganassi Racing team isn't sure why it struggled for pace in qualifying for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Palou stormed to pole for last year’s edition of IndyCar's blue ribband event, leading the charge for the Ganassi team as all four of its cars qualified in the top 10. 

Although the 27-year-old Spaniard is still leading a five-car CGR contingent this year, it comes after qualifying 14th for Sunday’s 200-lap race.

It was the first time since 2019 that CGR failed to put a car in the top 12.

Palou acknowledged that its muted showing in qualifying had been a “big difference” compared to 2023, when he led for 36 laps en-route to finishing fourth, and that “we don't know” the reasons why.

“I mean, we don't know if that's what we lost or if we didn't really gain or if everybody improved a lot,” he said.

“Obviously we lost some speed if you look at the qualifying speeds we had last year and this year. We lost a little bit.

“On race trim, it doesn't feel as different. But yeah, it's for everybody in the team that we lost some speed.

“We thought we did all the work we had to do to try and be a little bit better than last year, but maybe with the small changes that IndyCar had with the gearboxes, the housing and all that stuff, that just didn't help us at all.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The slightly encouraging part for Palou, he explained, is that his performance in a set-up designed for the race still feels somewhat similar to last year’s, when he charged from the back of the field after a mid-race contact on pit road with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay

Last year we were super comfortable in the race, and I would say it was pretty easy to pass,” Palou said. 

“Otherwise dropping to 28th or something on lap 100. We were able to make passes and finish in the top five.

“I think this year, we still are able to pass, but it's not as easy.

“You need to work a lot more. You need to wait a lot more.

“So yeah, we're struggling a little bit more. That doesn't mean that we're completely off, and especially at this race.

“But yeah, we have some work to do.”

