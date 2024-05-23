2024 Indy 500 weather forecast: will it rain on Sunday?
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host round five of the 2024 IndyCar season with its world-famous Indianapolis 500.
When is the Indy 500?
-
Scheduled date: Sunday 26 May
-
Scheduled start time: 5:45pm BST/12:45pm local time
What is the weather forecast for the Indy 500 in 2024?
Has the Indy 500 ever been postponed because of rain?
- 1926 Indy 500: 160 laps (400 miles)
-
1950 Indy 500: 138 laps (345 miles)
-
1973 Indy 500: 133 laps (332.5 miles)
-
1975 Indy 500: 174 laps (435 miles)
-
1976 Indy 500: 102 laps (255 miles)
-
2004 Indy 500: 180 laps (450 miles)
-
2007 Indy 500: 166 laps (415 miles)
Who is the defending Indy 500 champion?
Indy 500 starting grid 2024
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Time
|
Mph
|
1
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
2m33.7017s
|
234.220
|
2
|
Will Power
|
Team Penske
|
+0.1990s
|
233.917
|
3
|
Josef Newgarden
|
Team Penske
|
+0.2709s
|
233.808
|
4
|
Arrow McLaren
|
+0.7452s
|
233.090
|
5
|
Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|
+0.9066s
|
232.846
|
6
|
+1.0093s
|
232.692
|
7
|
Rinus van Kalmthout
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
+1.0640s
|
232.610
|
8
|
Pato O’Ward
|
Arrow McLaren
|
+1.0812s
|
232.584
|
9
|
+1.2669s
|
232.305
|
10
|
+1.3561s
|
232.171
|
11
|
Andretti Global
|
+2.1473s
|
230.993
|
12
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|
+2.4350s
|
230.567
|
13
|
Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|
+1.2599s
|
232.316
|
14
|
+1.2665s
|
232.306
|
15
|
Arrow McLaren
|
+1.3167s
|
232.230
|
16
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
+1.3487s
|
232.183
|
17
|
Ed Carpenter
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
+1.4591s
|
232.017
|
18
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
+1.5052s
|
231.948
|
19
|
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|
+1.5441s
|
231.890
|
20
|
Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|
+1.5570s
|
231.871
|
21
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
+1.5706s
|
231.851
|
22
|
+1.5733s
|
231.847
|
23
|
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|
+1.5871s
|
231.826
|
24
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
+1.6835s
|
231.682
|
25
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
+1.7537s
|
231.578
|
26
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
+1.7965s
|
231.514
|
27
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
+1.8017s
|
231.506
|
28
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
+1.8291s
|
231.465
|
29
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|
+1.9786s
|
231.243
|
30
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
+2.0751s
|
231.100
|
31
|
+2.7573s
|
230.092
|
32
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
Andretti Global
|
+2.8020s
|
230.027
|
33
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
+2.8379s
|
229.974
Indy 500 milk choices in 2024
|
Starting position
|
Driver
|
Milk choice
|
1
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
Whole
|
2
|
Will Power
|
Whole
|
3
|
Josef Newgarden
|
Whole
|
4
|
Alexander Rossi
|
Whole
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Whole
|
6
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
Whole
|
7
|
Rinus van Kalmthout
|
Whole
|
8
|
Pato O’Ward
|
Two-percent
|
9
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
Whole
|
10
|
Takuma Sato
|
Two-percent
|
11
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
Whole
|
12
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
Whole
|
13
|
Colton Herta
|
Whole
|
14
|
Alex Palou
|
Whole
|
15
|
Callum Ilott
|
Whole
|
16
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
Whole
|
17
|
Ed Carpenter
|
Whole
|
18
|
Kyffin Simpson
|
Whole
|
19
|
Marco Andretti
|
Whole
|
20
|
Helio Castroneves
|
Two-percent
|
21
|
Scott Dixon
|
Whole
|
22
|
Agustin Canapino
|
Whole
|
23
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
Whole
|
24
|
Christian Rasmussen
|
Fat-free
|
25
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
Whole
|
26
|
Romain Grosjean
|
Two-percent
|
27
|
Linus Lundqvist
|
Whole
|
28
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
Fat-free
|
29
|
Conor Daly
|
Whole
|
30
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
|
Whole
|
31
|
Katherine Legge
|
Whole
|
32
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
Whole
|
33
|
Graham Rahal
|
Two-percent
Who is singing the national anthem at the Indy 500 in 2024?
