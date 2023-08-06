Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
IndyCar / Nashville News

Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race

Team Penske’s IndyCar title-chaser Josef Newgarden says he needs to “make some magic” in the Nashville race today to keep closing on points dominator Alex Palou.

Charles Bradley
By:
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Newgarden starts ninth on his hometown track – with Chip Ganassi Racing rival Palou going from fourth – as he bids to reduce the 80-point deficit in the season's closing stages.

“Not a great qualifying session for us,” Newgarden admitted to NBC Peacock after qualifying was topped by his team-mate Scott McLaughlin.

“We’ll work from the top 10 there and make some magic in the race, that’s the best thing we can do.

“It’s Nashville, so you never know what can happen. You can have a nightmare day and still win this race.

“That’s what’s happened the last two years. I think as soon as you predict that, it doesn’t go that way, but you just never know.

“You’ve gotta go in with a good attitude and I think we’ve got the team to do it every time, so let’s see what happens.”

Palou and Newgarden have each won four races this year, but all of Newgarden’s success has come on ovals, whereas Palou’s victories have come on road and street courses.

Insight: Is the IndyCar title fight really just an illusion?

The Spaniard used a reverse strategy to his rivals in the Firestone Fast Six shootout, opting for fresh primary tyres rather than running again on used, softer alternate rubber.

“We thought it was the way to go for our car and our strategy,” said Palou. “We tried it at Road America as well and it didn’t work. Someday it will work!

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

“Honestly, we had a good car, a fast car, I’m happy to be up there to fight for pole. Did a small mistake on my second lap, but happy with P4 for an entertaining race for sure.

“We don’t really know [about the tire degradation] on the long run, but we didn’t have the opportunity to find out with the weather. We’ve been pretty good all year.”

Newgarden’s chances of making the Fast Six were hampered when Palou’s team-mate Scott Dixon caused a late red flag by crashing in Q2.

Dixon will start 12th, having come through the field to win from 23rd position in a dramatic race last year.

“The grip level did feel high, I clipped the inside wall there and it just put us into the outside [barrier],” said Dixon.

“I feel bad for the other drivers too who were on a lap. The front just turned a lot better than I thought it was going to.”

Read Also:

Of his approach to the race, he added: “Hopefully just trying to stay out of the mess, but the past two winners here have been involved in a lot of mess. That seems to be the theme.

“We’ll just try and stay out of it, keep the car one piece and get into a spot to race to the end.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Newgarden’s team-mate Will Power, who will start seventh, thinks this year’s Nashville race could go the other way.

He said: “You don’t know, it could be like Toronto and go pretty green – Toronto is just like this race.

“It’s so easy to make mistakes, and sometimes it doesn’t matter where you qualify but, for us, we need to be in the top six if you want to try and win the race on a road or street course.

“Even top four, otherwise you’re not going to have a chance.”

shares
comments

IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin takes pole by big margin
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

IndyCar
Nashville

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit

McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit

IndyCar
Nashville

McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit McLaughlin explains why he’s too heavy for IndyCar cool suit

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash

Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash

Moto2
Silverstone

Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Team Penske More
Team Penske
IMSA Road America: Campbell, Nasr Penske Porsche takes victory

IMSA Road America: Campbell, Nasr Penske Porsche takes victory

IMSA
Road America

IMSA Road America: Campbell, Nasr Penske Porsche takes victory IMSA Road America: Campbell, Nasr Penske Porsche takes victory

Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou in IndyCar

Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou in IndyCar

IndyCar
Nashville

Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou in IndyCar Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou in IndyCar

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins NASCAR Cup Michigan: Buescher beats Truex for consecutive wins

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic Power was “freaking out” in Nashville IndyCar earbuds panic

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

F1 Formula 1

Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe