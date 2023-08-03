New track layout for Nashville set to host IndyCar 2024 finale

Nashville joined the IndyCar roster in 2021, running an 11-turn layout primarily around the Nissan Stadium – home of the Tennessee Titans NFL team – and featuring only a short loop around the downtown area across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge.

From 2024, a new 2.17-mile, seven-turn circuit will be constructed that still includes the venue’s signature bridge section, but will also take in the iconic Honky-Tonk Row in the heart of downtown.

The route will take the cars directly past the Country Music Hall of Fame and will run through an entertainment district that is home to bars owned by the biggest names in country music, such as Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, John Rich and Blake Shelton.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix circuit map

“Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix team are ready to host a can’t miss, action-packed event that transforms the IndyCar Series season finale and elevates it to an even higher peak on the global stage,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.

“Next year’s race in Nashville will be an unbridled celebration of the most fierce and competitive motorsport on the planet, set against the backdrop of an innovative and breathtaking stage that includes one of the premier global entertainment districts in the world.

“We’ll have more to share soon on an entire weekend of activities, both on and off track, that fully taps into the growing reach and relevance of an ascendant and marquee city.”

IndyCar has also confirmed that it will also take the season finale date next season, on 13-15 September, replacing Laguna Seca.

The Californian track is expected to shift its date towards the start of the season, potentially just after the St Petersburg season opener.

“Laguna Seca remains a beloved, historic venue for our teams, drivers and fans in an important and scenic market,” Miles added.

The 2024 season awards ceremony – the 2024 IndyCar Victory Lap Celebration – will also take place in Nashville, on 16 September at the famous Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

“The fact that IndyCar has chosen Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the crowning event is a testament to our fans, partners, stakeholders and truly the Nashville hospitality industry as a whole,” said Matt Crews, CEO of the event.

“The ability to promote our city and state year-round and bring our race into the heart of Nashville is an absolute honor.

“The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix continues to grow to levels that I never dreamed could have been possible.”