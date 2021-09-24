Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"

By:

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden says he welcomes overseas talent coming into the series because it makes for a more competitive challenge that results in success feeling "more meaningful".

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"

The Team Penske driver has only a slender mathematical chance of contending for his third title with only one race to go at Long Beach this weekend.

He sits 48 points behind Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou, with only 50 points available for a win (not including bonus points) and would need the Spaniard not to make the start in order to be a factor.

Palou's other championship rival, Mexican driver Patricio O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP, is 35 points behind.

Speaking prior to practice at Long Beach, Tennessee native Newgarden said he relished the prospect of taking on international competitors in the title fight, saying the depth of talent in the IndyCar Series gave him “a great deal of pride”.

“It makes it more meaningful, I think, when you do a good job,” he said.

“These guys should be really proud of what they've done, and to be here at the finale and still have somehow an opportunity – I think it's almost an impossible opportunity – but to be in the fight is really cool.

“It's fun competing against these two because in this championship you want to compete against the best from around the world, and to see what Pato is doing with the contingent from Mexico and to see how invigorated Spain is becoming, the fellow countrymen of Alex, is just what this championship is about.

“You want the best from around the world competing and trying to showcase their abilities. I'm excited to compete against them.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Newgarden accepted after finishing seventh at Laguna Seca last week that his title hopes were realistically over, but targeted taking second from O'Ward.

“I'm disappointed we're not in a better position,” he said.

“I wish this was more of a true fight here for this final round and we could be closer, but we fought hard and I think we fought against the best this year.

“Whoever comes out on top, I think, is a very deserving winner between those guys.”

Asked by Autosport if he felt any obligation to help O’Ward’s chances against Palou, as a fellow Chevrolet driver, Newgarden said that he was “not in a position where we can help Pato”.

“I would love to see it in the Chevy camp this championship, whether it's me or Pato,” he said.

“But we're not in a position, I think. I don't even know how we would help him, to be quite honest with you.

“I'm not sure that we would do anything that would be overt to clearly help him somehow win the championship.”

shares
comments

Related video

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

Previous article

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

2 h
3
Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

47 min
4
Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

2 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty

1 h
Latest news
Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"
INDY

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"

20m
The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
INDY

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

20 h
Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid
INDY

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

Sep 21, 2021
Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead
INDY

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

Sep 21, 2021
Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances
INDY

Grosjean, Palou thank Coyne for IndyCar debut chances

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
IndyCar

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

Josef Newgarden More
Josef Newgarden
Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Newgarden accepts title defeat in IndyCar, focused on securing second

Newgarden: "Hard to get a read" on fickle Laguna Seca Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Newgarden: "Hard to get a read" on fickle Laguna Seca

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus
IndyCar

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Trending Today

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
IndyCar IndyCar

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid
IndyCar IndyCar

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.