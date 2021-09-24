Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos

By:

Juncos Hollinger Racing has confirmed Callum Ilott will remain in the #77 entry for a full 2022 IndyCar Series campaign.

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos

The Ferrari Driver Academy member  will compete in his third IndyCar outing at the Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend having also raced at Portland and Laguna Seca.

Next year he will run all 17 rounds of the IndyCar season, including five ovals, five street courses and seven road courses.

“Coming into the final weekend of our three-race run on the west coast, it’s great to announce that I will be continuing next year with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2022 IndyCar Series season,” said Ilott.

“Obviously we have had a steep learning curve here the last few races to try to put everything together.

“We have had some real positives and know the things we need to work on. Knowing what Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger have in place for next season and especially over the winter of what we can do in testing, I definitely feel we can put ourselves in a great position to start off the 2022 season strong.

“I look forward to continuing the work that we are doing and heading into the winter to start a new journey over here and I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for allowing me to take this opportunity.” 

Juncos Hollinger Racing team founder Ricardo Juncos added, “[Ilott’s] maturity, speed on track, and feedback is surprisingly good for being 22-years-old.

“We were very impressed with his feedback and the physical condition of Callum after Laguna. After a long tough race at Laguna, he got out of the car not even showing any signs of fatigue. Considering Laguna was a full green-flag race, Callum proved to be in incredible shape.

“We know we are not the fastest car on track and have a lot of developing to do, but Callum pushes himself to get everything out of the car and has shown great speed.

"Over the past few weeks, Callum has shown us he is the right driver for our full-time run next year, so we are thrilled to have him join our programme full time.

“We will be building our program in all areas and will have the time to test and continue our development as a team. I want to thank Callum for committing to our new IndyCar Series programme and look forward to our full-time effort as a team next year.”

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Co-owner Brad Hollinger has been impressed by Ilott's talent and maturity, and is confident the driver and team will surprise their rivals next year.

“Our goal was to secure a talented driver for the final three races of the 2021 season so that we would have a strong baseline going into a full run in the 2022 season," said Hollinger.

"Therefore, we were quite happy to have a driver like Callum to work with these final three races.

“He proved he can perform during the past two races in a variety of areas. Callum has maturity beyond his age and has a very enthusiastic personality.

"We knew we had the driver we wanted for the 2022 campaign after his strong performance during the Laguna event, particularly during the later stages as his lap times were consistently equal to the ninth and 10th car paces.

Read Also:

“I am elated that Callum has chosen Juncos Hollinger Racing to continue his racing career. The continuity this gives us throughout the winter and into next season is invaluable in creating a cohesive winning team.

“I could not be more excited for the 2022 season and expect we will surprise people during the year with Callum.”

shares
comments

Related video

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"

Previous article

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 h
2
Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

4 h
4
IndyCar

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos

44 min
5
Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

1 d
Latest news
Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos
INDY

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos

44m
Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"
INDY

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"

2 h
The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
INDY

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

22 h
Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid
INDY

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

Sep 21, 2021
Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead
INDY

Palou "cannot relax" in IndyCar finale despite strong points lead

Sep 21, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful" Long Beach
IndyCar

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
IndyCar

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen braced for ‘more difficult’ Sochi F1 fightback than 2018

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
IndyCar IndyCar

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid
IndyCar IndyCar

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.