All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Nashville

FBI sends agents to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s HQ

No reason has been officially given at this stage for the investigation

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had agents at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s race shop located just outside of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The reasoning behind its visit to RLL's headquarters in Zionsville, Indiana, which houses both its IndyCar Series and IMSA teams, remains unknown.

Investigators from the FBI arrived at 08:30 at the team’s facility, with multiple reports emerging Wednesday afternoon that an operation was underway as staff were asked to step back from computers and other electronic devices. 

The facility opened ahead of the 2023 season.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing issued a statement that read: "We are cooperating fully with investigators.

"Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can."

The team is owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner and three-time IndyCar Series champion Bobby Rahal, famous talk show host David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan. 

The Indy Star, a local newspaper that also distributes online, provided a quote from John Stehr, the Zionsville mayor, who said: “The FBI asked us to assist this morning as they served a warrant at the [Rahal Letterman Lanigan] headquarters building.

“Our officers stayed outside as the FBI agents entered the building." 

Bobby Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Bobby Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

RLL fielded three full-time IndyCar cars in 2024 for Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard, while Takuma Sato and Juri Vips made one appearance each in a fourth entry.

Lundgaard, who will join Arrow McLaren from next season, scored RLL's only podium of the year and ended the year as its best-ranked driver in 11th.

RLL has yet to finish on the podium in IMSA's GTP class with its works BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh cars this season, taking a best finish of fourth at the Sebring 12 Hours with Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly and Maxime Martin.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Meyer Shank Racing signs Armstrong for 2025 IndyCar season

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month

Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month

IndyCar
Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month
Meyer Shank Racing signs Armstrong for 2025 IndyCar season

Meyer Shank Racing signs Armstrong for 2025 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Meyer Shank Racing signs Armstrong for 2025 IndyCar season
Prema announces Ilott signing for 2025 IndyCar season

Prema announces Ilott signing for 2025 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Prema announces Ilott signing for 2025 IndyCar season
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

IndyCar
Portland
Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Latest news

Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month

Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month

INDY IndyCar
Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month
Norris laps landmark LEGO® Technic McLaren P1™ around home of the British Grand Prix

Norris laps landmark LEGO® Technic McLaren P1™ around home of the British Grand Prix

Sponsored
Sponsored
Norris laps landmark LEGO® Technic McLaren P1™ around home of the British Grand Prix
Yamaha: Rivals' choice, 2027 MotoGP rules led to V4 engine development

Yamaha: Rivals' choice, 2027 MotoGP rules led to V4 engine development

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Yamaha: Rivals' choice, 2027 MotoGP rules led to V4 engine development
Verstappen: Ricciardo can reflect on F1 career "anyone could dream of"

Verstappen: Ricciardo can reflect on F1 career "anyone could dream of"

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen: Ricciardo can reflect on F1 career "anyone could dream of"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By James Newbold
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe