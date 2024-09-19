FBI sends agents to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s HQ

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had agents at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s race shop located just outside of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The reasoning behind its visit to RLL's headquarters in Zionsville, Indiana, which houses both its IndyCar Series and IMSA teams, remains unknown.

Investigators from the FBI arrived at 08:30 at the team’s facility, with multiple reports emerging Wednesday afternoon that an operation was underway as staff were asked to step back from computers and other electronic devices.

The facility opened ahead of the 2023 season.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing issued a statement that read: "We are cooperating fully with investigators.

"Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can."

The team is owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner and three-time IndyCar Series champion Bobby Rahal, famous talk show host David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan.

The Indy Star, a local newspaper that also distributes online, provided a quote from John Stehr, the Zionsville mayor, who said: “The FBI asked us to assist this morning as they served a warrant at the [Rahal Letterman Lanigan] headquarters building.

“Our officers stayed outside as the FBI agents entered the building."

Bobby Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Photo by: Penske Entertainment

RLL fielded three full-time IndyCar cars in 2024 for Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard, while Takuma Sato and Juri Vips made one appearance each in a fourth entry.

Lundgaard, who will join Arrow McLaren from next season, scored RLL's only podium of the year and ended the year as its best-ranked driver in 11th.

RLL has yet to finish on the podium in IMSA's GTP class with its works BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh cars this season, taking a best finish of fourth at the Sebring 12 Hours with Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly and Maxime Martin.