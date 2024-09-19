FBI sends agents to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s HQ
No reason has been officially given at this stage for the investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation had agents at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s race shop located just outside of Indianapolis on Wednesday.
The reasoning behind its visit to RLL's headquarters in Zionsville, Indiana, which houses both its IndyCar Series and IMSA teams, remains unknown.
Investigators from the FBI arrived at 08:30 at the team’s facility, with multiple reports emerging Wednesday afternoon that an operation was underway as staff were asked to step back from computers and other electronic devices.
The facility opened ahead of the 2023 season.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing issued a statement that read: "We are cooperating fully with investigators.
"Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can."
The team is owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner and three-time IndyCar Series champion Bobby Rahal, famous talk show host David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan.
The Indy Star, a local newspaper that also distributes online, provided a quote from John Stehr, the Zionsville mayor, who said: “The FBI asked us to assist this morning as they served a warrant at the [Rahal Letterman Lanigan] headquarters building.
“Our officers stayed outside as the FBI agents entered the building."
Bobby Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
RLL fielded three full-time IndyCar cars in 2024 for Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard, while Takuma Sato and Juri Vips made one appearance each in a fourth entry.
Lundgaard, who will join Arrow McLaren from next season, scored RLL's only podium of the year and ended the year as its best-ranked driver in 11th.
RLL has yet to finish on the podium in IMSA's GTP class with its works BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh cars this season, taking a best finish of fourth at the Sebring 12 Hours with Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly and Maxime Martin.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Latest news
Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month
Norris laps landmark LEGO® Technic McLaren P1™ around home of the British Grand Prix
Yamaha: Rivals' choice, 2027 MotoGP rules led to V4 engine development
Verstappen: Ricciardo can reflect on F1 career "anyone could dream of"
Autosport Plus
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments