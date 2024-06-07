Meyer Shank Racing signs Malukas, drops Blomqvist for remainder of IndyCar 2024

Malukas has been declared fit to return to the cockpit after surgical repairs were required on his left wrist, which was injured in a pre-season mountain bike accident in February that thwarted the 22-year-old's dream deal with Arrow McLaren for 2024.

The injury led to him missing the start of the season, and Arrow McLaren subsequently called upon Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire to race in his absence. It then terminated his contract at the end of April, “due to him being unavailable for the entirety of the season to date, with no confirmed return date”.

Malukas will make his first race start of the season aboard MSR’s #66 Honda-powered entry at Monterey on 23 June, following a test to acquaint himself with the team at Milwaukee on 11 June.

MSR started the season with its sportscar star Tom Blomqvist in its #66 car, but the 30-year-old Briton was benched after the Indianapolis 500, where he crashed at the first corner.

In five points-paying rounds this season, the 2022 IMSA SportsCar champion had a best finish of 15th (St. Petersburg) and three results worse than 22nd.

Helio Castroneves drove for the team at Detroit last weekend and will do so again at Road America, before Malukas takes over.

Team owner Mike Shank says the move is driven by concern for MSR’s place with the entry in the Leaders Circle, which pays out more than $1 million for those that place in the top 22 spots (of the 25 eligible cars) at the end of the year.

“This whole process has been extremely difficult on myself and [team co-owner] Jim Meyer,” said Shank.

Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, crash Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

“There were so many things for us to consider as we need to do everything we can to make up ground in the championship and Leaders Circle standings.

“We are pleased to have David [Malukas] join us as he has both experience and potential and we are looking forward to having him join us starting in Milwaukee for the test and then going racing with him at Laguna.”

The American-Lithuanian racer is eager to get his career back on track with the move.

“I am extremely grateful to Jim Meyer, Mike Shank and the entire Meyer Shank Racing team for the opportunity to finish out the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Malukas.

“Despite setbacks earlier this year, I have been diligently focusing on my recovery, putting in the necessary effort and dedication to get back to peak condition.

“I am ready and excited to be back in the car, aiming to make the most of this chance and deliver strong performances for the team and our supporters.

“This opportunity means a great deal to me, and I am determined to repay the faith shown in me with my best efforts on the track.”

According to a team statement, Blomqvist ‘remains a part of the MSR family’ and the two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner is expected to return to sportscar competition with the team in future.

MSR pulled out of IMSA this season, but has always held an intention to return.