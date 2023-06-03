Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon has warned that Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix could be a case of ‘the last man standing gets the victory’.
Speaking after qualifying fourth for the 100-lap race around the new street course in downtown Detroit, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Dixon joined many drivers in likening the event to Nashville, which has gained a reputation for producing chaotic IndyCar races.
When Dixon was asked by NBC Peacock what he expected from Sunday’s race, he replied: “Probably a lot of unexpected things to happen! I dunno, if you watched the Indy NXT race, you could see some mixed feelings out there.
“The start is going to be key for sure, we saw how that went for them – the leader was taken out. So it may be somewhat similar to Nashville and the last man standing is the one who gets the victory.”
His Arrow McLaren rival Pato O’Ward agreed with his sentiments and also pointed to the split pitlane and narrow exit as potential flashpoints.
“I think it’ll be about survival,” O’Ward said. “Is it going to be as crazy as Nashville, I don’t know. Does it have the potential to be as crazy as Nashville? Absolutely.
“I think it’s going to be tricky with the [pit lane] blend line where it is and when the yellows fall, when they take it or don’t take it. I think it’ll definitely be interesting.”
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Third-placed qualified Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport believes that fortune will play a major role in the outcome.
“If there’s one day in the year you need to be lucky, it’s tomorrow,” he said. “A lot can happen and it’s about being in the right time at the right place.
“Hopefully we’ll get lucky, but it’s not been our strength so far this year.”
Team Penske’s Will Power, who starts seventh, added: “You don’t know how these races are gonna go, it’s a pretty wild track.
“Sometimes it doesn’t matter where you qualify, but it’s all good. Seventh ain’t bad, it’s on the inside and it’s pretty bumpy there.
“Sometimes you think it’s going to be yellow after yellow and it doesn’t. I’d say it’s going to be pretty hectic.”
Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap
Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority
Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win
Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win
NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win
NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1
Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1 Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell
F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3
F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3
BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two
BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.